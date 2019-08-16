Dengue Kills Nearly 124 People in Central America: UN

Around 124 people have died of Dengue in Central America among the nearly 127,000 cases, reports the authorities in Central America.



"Children and adolescents are the most affected," OCHA said. "In Honduras, children under 15 represent two-thirds of confirmed deaths."

The United Nations and humanitarian organizations are supporting government-led responses in Central America with medical supplies and equipment; community vector control and surveillance; door-to-door awareness campaigns and fumigation; and direct technical support for community health centers, OCHA said.



The UN health agency said the viral disease has rapidly spread in recent years and is transmitted mainly by the female Aedes aegypti mosquito, which also transmits chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika infections, and carried to a lesser degree by the Aedes Albopictus mosquito.



