Dengue Kills Nearly 124 People in Central America: UN

The United Nations and humanitarian organizations are supporting government-led responses in Central America with medical supplies and equipment; community vector control and surveillance; door-to-door awareness campaigns and fumigation; and direct technical support for community health centers, OCHA said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported earlier this week that 167,607 dengue cases, including 720 deaths, were counted up to July 27, a 97 percent higher rate than last year despite a delayed rainy season.
The UN health agency said the viral disease has rapidly spread in recent years and is transmitted mainly by the female Aedes aegypti mosquito, which also transmits chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika infections, and carried to a lesser degree by the Aedes Albopictus mosquito.
