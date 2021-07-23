Malnutrition Elevates COVID-induced Death Risk

Malnutrition can increase the likelihood of death from COVID-19, found a new study. The research also found an increase in the need for mechanical ventilation among people with a history of malnourishment.
"Malnutrition hampers the proper functioning of the immune system and is known to increase the risk of severe infections for other viruses, but the potential long-term effects of malnutrition on Covid-19 outcomes are less clear," said Louis Ehwerhemuepha from Children's Hospital of Orange County in California.
"Malnutrition hampers the proper functioning of the immune system and is known to increase the risk of severe infections for other viruses, but the potential long-term effects of malnutrition on Covid-19 outcomes are less clear," said Louis Ehwerhemuepha from Children's Hospital of Orange County in California.
To derive the link between malnutrition diagnoses and subsequent Covid-19 severity, researchers used medical records for 8,604 children and 94,495 adults who were hospitalized with Covid-19 in the US between March and June 2020.
‘Malnutrition can increase the likelihood of death from COVID-19. Malnourished adults in the age group 18-78 had higher chances of developing severe COVID-19.’
• Around 520 children in the study group got severe COVID-19. Of these children, 7.5% had a previous diagnosis of malnutrition
• Likewise, 11% of the 423 adults with malnutrition had a severe form of infection
• Children who were older than five and adults in the age group 18-78 with a previous history of malnutrition had higher chances of developing severe COVID-19
The findings of the research are published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Source: Medindia