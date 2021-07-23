by Hannah Joy on  July 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM Coronavirus News
Global Covid-19 Cases Reach 192.5 Million
Global Covid-19 cases have reached 192.5 million and deaths to more than 4.12 million. However, Covid-19 vaccinations have soared to over 3.74 billion, reveals the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 192,516,387, 4,127,963 and 3,746,414,242, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 34,282,698 and 610,190, respectively, according to the CSSE.


In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,257,720 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,523,711), France (5,996,060), Russia (5,979,027), the UK (5,626,311), Turkey (5,563,903), Argentina (4,812,351), Colombia (4,692,570), Italy (4,302,393), Spain (4,249,258), Germany (3,758,425) and Iran (3,623,840), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 547,016 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (418,987), Mexico (237,626), Peru (195,243), Russia (149,012), the UK (129,266), Italy (127,920), Colombia (117,836), France (111,749) and Argentina (103,074).



Source: IANS

