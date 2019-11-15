medindia

Male Infertility and Its Treatment Now Easily Identified

by Jeffil Obadiah on  November 15, 2019 at 5:29 PM Men´s Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Male infertility can now take a shorter duration than the conventional trial and error method, which consumes more than a year to identify male infertility. This method is revolutionary and could change the course of treatment.
Male Infertility and Its Treatment Now Easily Identified
Male Infertility and Its Treatment Now Easily Identified

Skinner and an international team of collaborators discovered infertile men have identifiable patterns of epigenetic molecules or biomarkers attached to their sperm DNA that isn't present infertile men.

Show Full Article


The scientists also identified epigenetic biomarkers among infertile patients who responded to hormone therapy to treat their condition versus those who did not.

Their research could eventually provide doctors with a reliable method of screening men for infertility and figuring out which treatment options will work best for their patients.

This could, in turn, save couples, where the man is incapable of having children naturally, the extended period of time it usually takes before a doctor will recommend they see a specialist for medically-assisted reproduction.

Currently, the primary method for diagnosing male infertility is to assess sperm quantity and motility, which has been historical of limited success separating fertile from infertile males.

Skinner and his collaborators published a study on their new diagnostic approach today in Nature: Scientific Reports. "Male infertility is increasing worldwide and is recognized as playing a key role in reproductive health and disease," Skinner said. "Having a diagnostic that tells you right away, your male patient is infertile, and here are the treatment options that will work for him would be immensely useful."

Around 20 percent of men who require in-vitro fertilization to have children will have infertility problems where the cause is unknown. These men are typically put on a regimen to try to have a child with their partner for a year or more before being recommended for IVF. Skinner and his collaborators wanted to see if they could come up with a diagnostic to get rid of this period of uncertainty. The scientists knew from previous research there was a possible link between male infertility and alterations to groups of methyl molecules stuck to sperm DNA that regulate how certain genes function.

They used advanced molecular analysis techniques to see if they could reliably identify these alterations, or biomarkers, in the methyl groups attached to the sperm DNA of both fertile and infertile men who agreed to participate in a research study. They found that all of the infertile men in the study possessed a specific biomarker that the fertile men did not. The scientists also identified another biomarker among the infertile patients that could be used to determine who would be responsive to hormone therapy treatment.

The researchers are currently in the process of setting up a much larger clinical trial to test their male infertility diagnostic for potential commercialization.

While still in an early stage of development, Skinner and his colleague's work shows for the first time that diagnostics based on external modifications to DNA, or epigenetics, can be used to determine the presence of a disease and the ability to treat it. In the long run, their research could not only have major implications for the treatment of male infertility but for a wide variety of other diseases as well.

"We are interested in investigating a similar diagnostic for determining how patients with arthritis and neurodegenerative diseases such as autism will respond to different treatments," Skinner said. "In the area of therapeutics where many of the drugs on the market only work for a fraction of patients, this could ultimately save time, money, and facilitate much better healthcare management."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Genetics of Male Infertility

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction

Infertility

Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive years. The cells that normally line the inside of the uterus grow into the muscle wall of the uterus. Know more about the symptoms and treatment for ...

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.

Egg Donation

The term ‘Egg Donation’ is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.

Genetic Counseling

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Genetic counseling

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Polycystic ovarian syndrome is the most common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age and can cause infertility.

Vaginitis

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants

More News on:

Genetic CounselingGenetics of Male InfertilityIn Vitro Fertilization (IVF)InfertilityVaginitisEgg DonationArtificial InseminationPolycystic Ovarian SyndromeDilatation and CurettageVaricocele

What's New on Medindia

Night Blindness

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs for Allergy

Loss of Appetite or Decreased Appetite - Symptom Evaluation
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive