'Magic Mushrooms' Rewire the Brain of Depressive People

The scans, which were done before and after treatment, showed theincluding the default mode, salience, and executive networks, and increased connections to other regions of the brain that had not been well integrated.These changes lasted until the study ended three weeks after the second psilocybin dose. No such changes were seen in the brains of those who received escitalopram, suggesting that psilocybin acts differently on the brain than SSRIs.. One hypothesis is that the drugs briefly disrupt these connections, giving them a chance to reform in new ways in the ensuing days and weeks.," said Robin Carhart-Harris, Ph.D., who directs the Neuroscape Psychedelics Division at UCSF and is the senior author of the study.Researchers also caution that while these findings are encouraging, patients with depression should not attempt to self-medicate with psilocybin.The trials took place under controlled, clinical conditions, using a regulated dose formulated in a laboratory, and involved extensive psychological support before, during, and after dosing.But the study points to a mechanism that, if it holds up, may explain both how psilocybin helps to alleviate depression and potentially other debilitating psychiatric conditions.Source: Medindia