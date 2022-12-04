Heart Inflammation After COVID-19 Vaccine is Rare

Advertisement

," says Dr. Kollengode Ramanathan, a cardiac intensivist at National University Hospital, Singapore, and corresponding author.. It is most often caused by viruses but can also occur after vaccination in rare instances.There have been reports of myopericarditis following mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination, especially in adolescents and young adults. A new study aimed to determine whether this increase in reporting was due to a true increase in incidence or a result of improved reporting systems and recall bias.Researchers analyzed more than 20 studies from international databases with reported incidences of myopericarditis following any type of vaccination between January 1947 and December 2021.Of these, 11 studies looked specifically at COVID-19 vaccinations, covering over 395 million COVID-19 vaccine doses - nearly 300 million of which were mRNA vaccines. The rest of the studies covered other vaccinations such as smallpox (2.9 million doses), influenza (1.5 million doses), and others [2] (5.5 million doses).. For all other viral vaccinations combined, the rate of myopericarditis was 56 cases per million doses.Reported cases were also higher in people below the age of 30 (40.9 cases per million doses), males (23 cases per million doses), and following the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine (31.1 cases per million doses).To put the findings into context with the risk of myopericarditis following COVID-19 infection, researchers conducted a post-study analysis.Among 2.5 million patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19, many of whom had clinical or radiological suspicion of myopericarditis, 1.1% had myopericarditis.However, while these figures provide a frame of reference, the results are not directly comparable with the number of cases of myopericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination due to different units of measurement.In addition, comparisons have been made across different periods for different vaccines. Diagnostic tools might have differed or not been available leading to lower reporting of cases in earlier studies.Source: Medindia