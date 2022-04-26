Low Vitamin D Levels may Predispose the Risk of Breast Cancer

Risk of breast cancer is found to be high among Black, Hispanic women with low vitamin D levels as per a study published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
Generally, Black/African American or Hispanic/Latina have lower levels of vitamin D levels on average when compared to other non-Hispanic white women.
Link between Ethnicity and Breast Cancer To further investigate the role of race/ethnicity in link between vitamin D and breast cancer, the study team analysed the blood samples from 415 women (290 Black/African American, 125 non-Black Hispanic/Latina) who later developed breast cancer.
It was found that women with sufficient vitamin D levels had a 21% lower breast cancer rate than women with vitamin D deficiency (<20 ng/mL). The risk was even lower up to 48% among Hispanic/Latina women with sufficient vitamin D levels.
"Together with prior studies on this topic, this article suggests that vitamin D may be associated with reduced risk of breast cancer, including among women who self-identify as Black, African-American, Hispanic, or Latina," says Katie O'Brien, PhD, of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.
Source: Medindia