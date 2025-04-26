Low-Cost HPV Test Kits to Boost Cervical Cancer Screening

HPV kits are a key step in India's self-reliance and achieving WHO’s target of screening 70% of women by 2030.

India's Urgent Battle Against Cervical Cancer



India unveils its first affordable, homegrown HPV test, making crucial cervical cancer screening accessible to more.

India has taken a landmark step in women's healthcare by launching itsDeveloped through a collaboration between the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Grand Challenges India (GCI), and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), these kits promise to transform the early detection and management of cervical cancer across the country.Cervical cancer remains a major public health concern in India, ( ) contributing to nearly one-quarter of global deaths from the disease. With one in five cervical cancer cases worldwide found in Indian women, the need for accurate and accessible screening tools has been urgent. Traditional methods like Pap smears and VIA/VILI inspections have helped, but their dependency on highly trained personnel and variable accuracy have limited their national impact.Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a group of viruses that affect the skin and mucous membranes. While many HPV infections resolve on their own, some high-risk strains can lead to cancers such as cervical cancer, throat cancer, and others. HPV is mainly transmitted through intimate contact, and though most infections are symptom-free, persistent infections can result in serious health complications. Vaccines are available to protect against the most dangerous HPV types, making early prevention a key strategy in reducing the risk of related cancers.The— particularly important for wide deployment in rural and resource-limited areas. Unlike earlier models, these indigenous kits specifically target the 7–8 high-risk HPV strains responsible for the majority of cervical cancer cases, minimizing false positives and enhancing screening efficiency.The innovation stems from a comprehensive multi-institutional project titled "Validation of Indigenous Human Papillomavirus Tests for Screening Cervical Cancer in India (i-HPV)." Institutions like AIIMS New Delhi, NICPR Noida, NIRRCH Mumbai, and WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) contributed to the research. These kits were validated both in advanced labs and in real-world conditions using minimally trained healthcare workers to simulate the rural healthcare environment.Dr. Neerja Bhatla, Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology at AIIMS, emphasized the importance of indigenous innovation: “Imported HPV kits are costly and not scalable for India’s vast needs. With these new kits, validated under rigorous testing, we finally have a reliable, homegrown alternative that matches international standards.”The availability of local HPV kits arrives at a crucial time.now provides a ready platform for large-scale cervical cancer screening efforts.Dr. Bhatla also highlighted that the benefits of this innovation extend beyond India's borders. Affordable HPV testing will support other developing nations, particularly in Africa and Southeast Asia, where cervical cancer continues to claim thousands of lives annually.However, experts caution that while technology can enable screening, building public awareness is equally critical. Dr. Bhatla pointed out that HPV screening should ideally begin after age 30, as early infections often clear without intervention. Persistent infections, present in about 10% of women, pose the real threat and can be effectively managed with timely diagnosis.With mass production and nationwide rollout on the horizon, India’s indigenous HPV test kits are poised to redefine cervical cancer prevention and strengthen global health equity.Source-Medindia