Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Cuts Cervical Cancer Rates By 87%

The study, looked at all cervical cancers diagnosed in England in women aged 20-64 between January 2006 and June 2019.Three of these cohorts formed the vaccinated population, where women were vaccinated with Cervarix between the ages of 12-13, 14-16 and 16-18 respectively. Incidences of cervical cancer and non-invasive cervical carcinoma (CIN3) in the seven populations were recorded separately.The vaccine programme started in England in 2008 and at the time used the bivalent vaccine, Cervarix, which protects against the two most common types of HPV. Since September 2012, the quadrivalent vaccine Gardasil has been used instead."It's been incredible to see the impact of HPV vaccination, and now we can prove it prevented hundreds of women from developing cancer in England. We've known for many years that HPV vaccination is very effective in preventing particular strains of the virus, but to see the real-life impact of the vaccine has been truly rewarding," said lead author Professor Peter Sasieni, lead author from the School of Cancer and Pharmaceutical Sciences."These remarkable findings confirm that the HPV vaccine saves lives by dramatically reducing cervical cancer rates among women. This reminds us that vaccines are one of the most important tools we have to help us live longer, healthier lives," added Dr Vanessa Saliba, Consultant Epidemiologist in Immunisations at Public Health England.Source: IANS