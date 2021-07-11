About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Low Blood Pressure Linked to Higher Death Risk Following a Stroke

by Colleen Fleiss on November 7, 2021 at 11:25 PM
Font : A-A+

Low Blood Pressure Linked to Higher Death Risk Following a Stroke

Low blood pressure or hypotension is associated with an increased risk of death after stroke, stated a new study.

"Lower average blood pressure, measured in the outpatient setting, was associated with increased risk of death after a stroke event. In addition, this higher risk of death appeared to happen particularly in patients who were smokers, or had a diagnosis of cardiac disease, cancer or dementia," explained corresponding author Hugo J. Aparicio, MD, MPH, assistant professor of neurology at Boston University School of Medicine and an investigator at the Framingham Heart Study.

Advertisement


Current national guidelines recommend treating high blood pressure after stroke, but the timing of this treatment and whether to treat patients in a normal, low or mildly elevated range of blood pressures has been debated.

The researchers identified nearly 30,000 Veteran patients with a first ischemic stroke who had outpatient blood pressure measurements within the previous 18 months prior to stroke. They divided this group by blood pressure categories and followed them over time for the outcomes of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality, with the hypothesis that both very high and very low blood pressure values contribute to higher mortality risk.
Advertisement

They found that persons with lower blood pressure had the highest mortality, especially when they looked at a subgroup of patients with at least one comorbidity of smoking, cardiovascular disease, cancer or dementia. "Our study suggests that stroke patients with history of low to low-normal blood pressures, some 10 percent of stroke patients, are at high risk of mortality," said Aparicio.

The researchers hope that by investigating the factors that contribute to death after stroke, patients, families and practitioners can better understand and recognize conditions, like low blood pressure, that may predict their health outcomes. "Ideally, this information can encourage better prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of risk factors such as smoking, heart disease, and cancer, so that if a stroke does occur patients have a better chance at recovery and survival," he added.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Cuts Cervical Cancer Rate...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Benefits of Spirituality
Benefits of Spirituality
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
High Blood Pressure Thalassemia Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Death Facts Stroke Facts 

Recommended Reading
Low Blood Pressure
Low Blood Pressure
If your blood pressure is persistently less than 90/60 mm Hg you are suffering from Low blood ......
Quiz on Stroke
Quiz on Stroke
Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected ......
Foods that Can Lower Your High Blood Pressure
Foods that Can Lower Your High Blood Pressure
Foods rich in dietary potassium, calcium and anti-oxidants such as rutin, kukoamine and vitamin C .....
Increased Mortality Rate Linked With Post-stroke Low Blood Pressure
Increased Mortality Rate Linked With Post-stroke Low Blood Pressure
Post-stroke, the increased risk of death is found to be associated with low blood pressure ......
Congenital Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”....
Diet and High Blood Pressure
Diet and High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and...
High Blood Pressure
High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it i...
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or...
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close