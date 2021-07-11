Low Blood Pressure Linked to Higher Death Risk Following a Stroke

Advertisement

The researchers identified nearly 30,000 Veteran patients with a first ischemic stroke who had outpatient blood pressure measurements within the previous 18 months prior to stroke. They divided this group by blood pressure categories and followed them over time for the outcomes of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality, with the hypothesis that both very high and very low blood pressure values contribute to higher mortality risk.They found that persons with lower blood pressure had the highest mortality, especially when they looked at a subgroup of patients with at least one comorbidity of smoking, cardiovascular disease, cancer or dementia. "Our study suggests that stroke patients with history of low to low-normal blood pressures, some 10 percent of stroke patients, are at high risk of mortality," said Aparicio.The researchers hope that by investigating the factors that contribute to death after stroke, patients, families and practitioners can better understand and recognize conditions, like low blood pressure, that may predict their health outcomes. "Ideally, this information can encourage better prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of risk factors such as smoking, heart disease, and cancer, so that if a stroke does occur patients have a better chance at recovery and survival," he added.Source: Eurekalert