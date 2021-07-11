Low Blood Pressure Linked to Higher Death Risk Following a Stroke

Low blood pressure or hypotension is associated with an increased risk of death after stroke, stated a new study.
"Lower average blood pressure, measured in the outpatient setting, was associated with increased risk of death after a stroke event. In addition, this higher risk of death appeared to happen particularly in patients who were smokers, or had a diagnosis of cardiac disease, cancer or dementia," explained corresponding author Hugo J. Aparicio, MD, MPH, assistant professor of neurology at Boston University School of Medicine and an investigator at the Framingham Heart Study.
Current national guidelines recommend treating high blood pressure after stroke, but the timing of this treatment and whether to treat patients in a normal, low or mildly elevated range of blood pressures has been debated.
They found that persons with lower blood pressure had the highest mortality, especially when they looked at a subgroup of patients with at least one comorbidity of smoking, cardiovascular disease, cancer or dementia. "Our study suggests that stroke patients with history of low to low-normal blood pressures, some 10 percent of stroke patients, are at high risk of mortality," said Aparicio.
The researchers hope that by investigating the factors that contribute to death after stroke, patients, families and practitioners can better understand and recognize conditions, like low blood pressure, that may predict their health outcomes. "Ideally, this information can encourage better prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of risk factors such as smoking, heart disease, and cancer, so that if a stroke does occur patients have a better chance at recovery and survival," he added.
Source: Eurekalert