medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Low Concentration of Oxygen Linked to Blood Clot Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 5, 2018 at 12:35 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hypoxia (low concentration of oxygen) condition was found to decrease Protein S, a natural anticoagulant resulting in a higher risk for thrombosis (threatening blood clots) development, stated research led by Rinku Majumder, PhD, Associate Professor of Biochemistry at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine.
Low Concentration of Oxygen Linked to Blood Clot Risk
Low Concentration of Oxygen Linked to Blood Clot Risk

Although hypoxia has been associated with an increased risk for thrombosis, this research showed for the first time a molecular cause. The work is published in the current issue of Blood, available online here.

"Hypoxia is common in many diseases including cancer, alcoholism, sickle cell anemia, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and more," notes Dr. Majumder. "Human Protein S (PS) is a natural blood anticoagulant. Although discovered 40 years ago, the exact mechanism of PS's anticoagulant action was deduced only in the last few years. Our earlier work found that PS inhibits a key clotting protein, Factor IXa. We knew that PS deficiency could occur in hypoxia but not why. With this study, our group identified the gene regulatory mechanism by which oxygen concentration controls PS production."

Because Protein S is primarily produced in the liver, the team of researchers cultured human hepatocarcinoma cells at normal oxygen and also hypoxic conditions and then measured levels of the protein. They found that increasing hypoxia not only reduced PS but also significantly increased a protein that turns on the gene to produce hypoxia.

The research is included in the journal's "Issue Highlights" featured on the cover and is accompanied by a commentary that calls the discovery "an important contribution to our understanding of the molecular basis of the augmentation of thrombosis by hypoxia."

"This study will open a new direction for targeting hypoxia-mediated thrombotic disorders," Majumder concludes.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Deep Vein Thrombosis

A blood clot (thrombus) in the deep venous system of the leg leads to deep vein thrombosis (DVT). DVT is a major cause of morbidity and mortality.

Hypoxia

Hypoxia

Hypoxia is the term used to denote a deficiency in the amount of oxygen reaching the tissues.

Oral Drugs may Protect Cancer Patients from Deadly Blood Clots

Oral Drugs may Protect Cancer Patients from Deadly Blood Clots

Deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism collectively known as venous thromboembolism, can cause death and disability.

Cancer Risk Triples Following Blood Clot in the Leg

Cancer Risk Triples Following Blood Clot in the Leg

Cancer risk is found to be 3 times greater during the first 6 months following acute thrombosis (blood clot) in the leg, stated study.

Anticoagulants

Anticoagulants

Anticoagulants prevent the clotting of blood in our body. They are administered orally or via injection.

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Blood Clots

Blood Clots

An abnormal blood clot forms when there is damage to the lining of an artery or stagnation of blood in a vein; it obstructs the normal circulation of blood. A clot can form even in the absence of a cut.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Hemophilia

Hemophilia

Hemophilia is a rare single gene, X- linked disorder, which tends to run in families.

Pulmonary Embolism

Pulmonary Embolism

Pulmonary embolism (PE) is a complication that results from a block in the main artery supplying the lungs

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

von Willebrand Disease

von Willebrand Disease

von Willebrand's Disease (vWD) is an autosomal dominant inherited bleeding disorder that occurs from birth and affects both sexes.

More News on:

Thalassemia Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Anticoagulants von Willebrand Disease Deep Vein Thrombosis Pulmonary Embolism Hemophilia Blood Clots Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Black seed oil or Nigella sativa is an ancient remedy for several conditions. Prophet Mohammed has ...

 Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman disease (CD) is a rare but benign condition in which there is lymph node enlargement. It ...

 Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a circulatory disorder which is characterized ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...