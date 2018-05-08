medindia
Aortic Plaque may Contribute to Fatty Liver Disease Progression

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 5, 2018 at 12:32 AM Research News
Advanced inflamed vascular plaques are linked to progressive liver disease, revealed new study.
Aortic Plaque may Contribute to Fatty Liver Disease Progression
Aortic Plaque may Contribute to Fatty Liver Disease Progression

The world's rising obesity epidemic is associated with a broad spectrum of ailments including atherosclerosis and non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) disease. Each condition can progress from small fatty deposits to localized tissue inflammation that is potentially dangerous.

"In the past, research focused on particular conditions of the vasculature or liver, but the contribution of chronic systemic effects and inter-organ communication to the pathogenesis of both diseases, and notably liver disease, remained understudied," explained corresponding author James Hamilton, PhD, professor of physiology and biophysics at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) and professor of biomedical engineering at Boston University.

According to Hamilton these observations support the emerging broad view that chronic unresolved inflammation may impart systemic effects leading to secondary conditions, including diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, colitis, cancer and Alzheimer's disease.

"The good news of our study showing this inflammatory relationship between vascular and liver disease is that the systemic nature of these diseases also presents a valuable therapeutic approach, including the treatment with natural molecules that lower inflammation without unwanted side effects."

Hamilton and his colleagues are currently testing oral delivery of molecules produced naturally in the body from omega-3 fatty acids such as DHA and EPA found in fish oils, which have been shown to be effective in treating both periodontal inflammation and atherosclerotic plaque inflammation.

Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Aortic Dissection

Aortic Dissection

Aortic dissection refers to a serious condition where there is a tear in the wall of a major artery leading to blood flow within the layers of the aorta.

Quiz on Liver

Quiz on Liver

How many of us know that the liver is a vital organ the size of an American Football? To understand more about the liver and its functions spend a few minutes taking part in this ...

Patients at Risk of Developing Alcoholic Liver Disease Identified

Patients at Risk of Developing Alcoholic Liver Disease Identified

Many people who die from alcoholic liver disease have a history of alcohol misuse and recurrent hospital admissions.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Biliary Cirrhosis

Biliary Cirrhosis

Biliary cirrhosis occurs due to obstruction to the flow of bile through bile ducts either within the liver or outside the liver.

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk of morbidity is anywhere between 1.3% (in highly experienced centers) to 60%.

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.

Wilson's Disease

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Liver Biopsy Hepatitis A Liver Wilson's Disease Biliary Cirrhosis Milk Thistle Current Treatments for Liver Cancer Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks? 

