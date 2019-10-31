medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Loving Bond with Moms can Prevent Teens from Abusive Relationship

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 31, 2019 at 3:20 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Teens who experience positive parenting behaviors from their mother are less likely to be involved in abusive relationships like dating violence and marital conflict later in life, reports a new study.
Loving Bond with Moms can Prevent Teens from Abusive Relationship
Loving Bond with Moms can Prevent Teens from Abusive Relationship

A mother's warmth and acceptance toward her teenagers may help prevent those children from being in an abusive relationship later in life, even if her own marriage is contentious, according to a new University at Buffalo study.

Show Full Article


Previous research shows that adolescents who are exposed to marital conflict at a young age are at an increased risk to experience abuse in their romantic relations. However, the new study discovered that the child's relationship with their mother serves as a buffer by potentially promoting the teen's feelings of self-worth, says Jennifer Livingston, PhD, lead investigator and associate professor in the UB School of Nursing.

"Children form internal working models about themselves and others based on the quality of their relationship with their parents," said Livingston. "If the primary caretaker is abusive or inconsistent, children learn to view themselves as unlovable and others as hostile and untrustworthy. But positive parenting behaviors characterized by acceptance and warmth help children form positive internal working models of themselves as lovable and worthy of respect."

The results could help in the development of interventions that prevent teens from experiencing physical, emotional or sexual relationship abuse. More than 30% of adolescents are the victim of some type of abuse by a romantic partner, says Livingston, who is also a faculty member in the UB Clinical and Research Institute on Addictions (CRIA).

Protective Effects of a Mother's Love

The research, published this month in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence, surveyed more than 140 adolescents whose parents were married or cohabitating at the time of their birth.

The families are part of an ongoing study on the development of children of alcoholic parents. Half of the participants had at least one parent, most often the father, with an alcohol problem. The researchers examined the group due to the connection between alcoholism in fathers and family dysfunction.

"Although parental alcoholism has not been directly linked to teen dating violence, children growing up in alcoholic families experience greater exposure to marital conflict and harsh parenting in comparison to children from non-alcoholic families," said Livingston. "Clearly not all children from alcoholic families are involved in dating violence, suggesting that there are protective factors at play as well. These protective factors need to be identified to advance prevention efforts."

The participants completed surveys in eighth grade and during their junior or senior year of high school, reporting on their exposure to conflict between their parents, perception of their relationship with their mother, and any involvement in dating violence.

The study discovered that children who experienced above average levels of positive parenting behaviors from their mother in eighth grade were less likely to be involved in dating violence as a teenager, even when there were high levels of conflict in their parents' marriage.

Lower levels of warmth, responsiveness and support by the mother did not weaken the harmful effects of marital conflict on her children.

"The joint influence of parent-to-parent conflict and maternal-child interactions suggests the need for a multipronged approach to intervention that promotes communication and conflict resolution in the marriage and positive parenting behavior with the children," says Livingston.

"Parents who are better able to communicate and resolve disagreements will have less conflict in the household and can model appropriate conflict resolution skills to their children. The ability to successfully resolve conflicts should also reduce stress and enable parents to be more responsive to their child's needs."

Future studies may examine the difference in the effects of marital conflict on male and female children, or if the protective effects of positive parenting persist if the mother is the alcoholic parent.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Parental Tips to Raise Your Child Right

Parents need to invest quality time in raising children and instill good values in their growing years.

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year

Stepping into a New Year means new promises and resolutions. As a parent, you may want to know some interesting tips for powering up your parenting skills to add to your New Year Resolutions list.

Watch Out: Excessive Parenting Stress may Affect Mother-Child Communication

Too much parenting stress may ultimately weaken mother and child communication. Hence, the mother's mental wellbeing is important for optimal mother-child engagement at the cognitive level.

Unsupportive Parenting Tied to Premature Aging, Increased Disease Risk in Offspring

Unsupportive parenting styles may have several negative health implications for children. A new study highlights that cold-parenting may be associated with premature aging and increased disease risk in offspring.

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your relationship flourish and grow.

More News on:

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

What's New on Medindia

Glycosuria

Long-term Treatment with Blood Thinner Delays Onset of Alzheimer's

Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive