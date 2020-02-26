medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Long-term Endurance Exercise Linked to Enlarged Aorta

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 26, 2020 at 11:43 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study has identified an association between long-term endurance exercise and enlarged aorta.
Long-term Endurance Exercise Linked to Enlarged Aorta
Long-term Endurance Exercise Linked to Enlarged Aorta

"The prevailing wisdom is that the aorta is a relatively stable structure with minimal plasticity," said Aaron L. Baggish, MD, investigator in Massachusetts General Hospital's (MGH) Cardiovascular Performance Program. "But this concept comes from studies done almost exclusively on young competitive athletes -- typically under 25 years of age."

Show Full Article


As a sports cardiology fellow at MGH's Cardiovascular Performance Program, Timothy W. Churchill, MD, noticed that a surprisingly high number of master athletes -- the rapidly growing population of aging men and women who continue to train and compete into middle age and beyond -- were coming in for evaluation of aortic enlargement. Churchill proposed pinning down the actual prevalence of this characteristic.

So in 2018 Baggish, Churchill, and their team undertook a cross-sectional study evaluating aortic size in 442 veteran endurance athletes aged 50 to 75 years who were taking part in athletic competitions across the United States. "We set up study sites at several large-scale rowing and running events that attract high-caliber masters athletes, and did cardiac ultrasounds at the race venues," Churchill said.

"It was proof of concept for us because while we'd been seeing it in the clinic for a long time, it had never been studied in an isolated fashion," said Baggish. The question of whether this is a good thing or a bad thing -- dilated aortas in non-athletic populations put patients at increased risk for a leak or rupture, and acute events involving the aorta have mortality rates as high as 50 percent -- remains open. "We want to know whether this enlargement means the same thing in an athlete as in a nonathlete," said Churchill.

"The findings from the study are pushing us to do more science," said Baggish, "as there are two viable yet unresolved implications of our work. The first option is that aortic enlargement among masters athletes is a benign adaptation and another feature of the so-called athlete's heart, where big is good. "The alternative is that being a lifelong exerciser may cause dilation of the aorta with the sort of attendant risk seen in nonathletes."

To find out, the MGH team plans to turn this cross-sectional study into a longitudinal one, checking outcomes for the same cohort four to five years from their initial ultrasounds. "We're now halfway through that waiting period, so it won't be too long until we have a touchpoint," said Baggish. "If we find that big aortas are a benign adaptation, doctors can be reassured when they see it and not put patients through unnecessary testing and surgery.

If we find that they really are an indicator of risk, then we have to think about screening people who fit this bill. So regardless of what the next step tells us, it has very important clinical implications. For now, our goal is to alert athletes and their doctors about this evolving story"

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Benefits of Aerobic Exercises

Aerobics is a physical exercise that includes activities like dance, cycling, running, stretching and many more. Aerobic exercise can benefit your health in many ways.

Former Pro Football Players Have Enlarged Aortas

Former National Football League (NFL) players are at a higher risk of developing aneurysms, a life-threatening disease due to enlarged aortas.

Target Heart Rate During Exercise

Embarking on a fitness regime? Find out what your safe heart rate zone while exercising.

Test your Knowledge on Exercise Addiction

Exercise addiction, or exercise dependence, is a compulsive habit of engaging in an extreme physical activity performed beyond the required level of fitness. Exercise addicts may start physical activity for weight control and falsely believe that ...

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Exercises to Grow Taller

An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTips to Live LongerExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessFitness Through Density Training ProgramExercises to Grow TallerExercise
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Walnuts can Improve Health and Longevity in Women

Cellulitis

Ping Pong can Benefit People with Parkinson's
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive