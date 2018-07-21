medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Long Hidden Secrets of Fungal Cell Wall Discovered

by Rishika Gupta on  July 21, 2018 at 12:51 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hidden Cell wall structure of a deadly fungi Aspergillus fumigatus has been found in this study. In people with compromised immune systems, this fungi can multiply at an extraordinary rate. It affects more than 200,000 people annually including a quarter of all leukemia patients and kills more than half of these patients. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Nature Communications.
Long Hidden Secrets of Fungal Cell Wall Discovered
Long Hidden Secrets of Fungal Cell Wall Discovered

LSU Department of Chemistry Assistant Professor Tuo Wang and colleagues have identified the high-resolution architecture of the cell wall of one of the most common fungi, Aspergillus fumigatus. Aspergillus fumigatus is airborne and can be found indoors and outdoors. In people with compromised immune systems, the fungi multiply at an extraordinary rate. It affects more than 200,000 people annually including a quarter of all leukemia patients and kills more than half of these patients.

"This is the first time anyone has looked at the whole cell of this fungi in its native state at such high resolution. Our work provides the molecular basis to engineer more effective antifungal drugs," Wang said.

The LSU research team includes postdoctoral fellow Xue Kang, graduate students Alex Kirui and Malitha Dickwella Widanage, and undergraduate researcher Adrian Chen.

The scientists identified that Aspergillus fumigatus has a semi-waterproof core comprised of two types of stiff sugar molecules that are bridged by some highly branched sugars and coated by a layer of a sugar-protein mixture that constantly moves and undulates. The scientists pinpointed this structure by analyzing the fungi through dynamic nuclear polarization solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in Tallahassee, FL. This method provides an unprecedented sensitivity and resolution to view the packing of molecules in native cells, without perturbation.

Next, Wang and colleagues will test the efficacy of various antifungal drugs against Aspergillus fumigatus in his lab at LSU. Also, they are characterizing other fungi in collaboration with Professor of Pediatrics and Microbiology Ping Wang in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Parasitology at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.

"I want to share the structure and characterization of underinvestigated complex carbohydrates because they are large, complex and difficult to understand. We are also establishing a method for rapidly screening the drug effects of various fatal fungi and guiding the development of better medicines," said Wang at LSU.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Oral Antifungal Drug Fluconazole Not Linked With Stillbirth Risk

Oral Antifungal Drug Fluconazole Not Linked With Stillbirth Risk

No association has been identified between treatment with the oral antifungal drug fluconazole during pregnancy and an increased risk of stillbirth.

3D Printed Drug-filled Dentures can Reduce Fungal Mouth Infections

3D Printed Drug-filled Dentures can Reduce Fungal Mouth Infections

Dentures filled with microscopic capsules that periodically release an antifungal medication could help better treat mouth infections.

Powerful Microscope shows Body's Response to Deadly Fungal Infections

Powerful Microscope shows Body's Response to Deadly Fungal Infections

Using highly sophisticated microscopes can help in understanding how the human body responds to deadly fungal infections can lead to new blood infection therapies.

New Antifungal Compound may Work on Superbugs

New Antifungal Compound may Work on Superbugs

New antifungal compound provides hope in the fight against superbugs. Novel drug compound may work on multi-drug resistant Candida auris.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous ...

 Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat can be used to treat smallpox disease in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...