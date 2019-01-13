Link Between Psychiatric Drugs and Increased Pneumonia Risk

medindia
by Colleen Fleiss on  January 13, 2019 at 11:21 PM Drug News
Benzodiazepines and benzodiazepine related drugs (BZRDs) drugs used to treat various psychiatric diseases may increase pneumonia risk, found new review.
The International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry analysis included 12 reports related to 10 studies involving more than 120,000 pneumonia cases.

After pooling the estimates, the odds for developing pneumonia were 1.25-fold higher in BZRD users compared with individuals who had not taken BZRDs.

Source: Eurekalert

