Benzodiazepines and benzodiazepine related drugs (BZRDs) drugs used to treat various psychiatric diseases may increase pneumonia risk, found new review.

Link Between Psychiatric Drugs and Increased Pneumonia Risk

‘There was an increased risk of pneumonia among current and recent benzodiazepine related drugs users, but not past users.’

The International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry analysis included 12 reports related to 10 studies involving more than 120,000 pneumonia cases.After pooling the estimates, the odds for developing pneumonia were 1.25-fold higher in BZRD users compared with individuals who had not taken BZRDs.Source: Eurekalert