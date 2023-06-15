About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Link Between Poor Quality of Sleep and Diabetes Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on June 15, 2023 at 11:53 PM
Link Between Poor Quality of Sleep and Diabetes Risk

Poor sleep quality of fewer than six hours is linked to increased diabetes risk, revealed research presented at ENDO 2023, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Chicago, Ill (1 Trusted Source
ENDO 2023

Go to source).

Ageing and Sleep

Ageing and Sleep


Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.
"Most previous studies did not examine changes in various glycometabolic parameters, like over 14 years. The pattern of changes in various glycemic parameters may provide clues to the mechanism underlying the association between sleep duration and incident diabetes mellitus," said Wonjin Kim, M.D., Ph.D., of CHA Gangnam Medical Center and associate professor at CHA University School of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea.

Sleep Quality in Diabetes Patients

Kim and colleagues collected data from 8,816 of 10,030 healthy participants of the ongoing Korean Genome and Epidemiology Study (KoGES)-Ansung and Ansan Cohort Study. They identified diabetes cases and Sleep duration and quality. Sleep duration was categorized into four groups: <6, 6-7, 8-9, or 9 hours per day. Sleep quality was measured among those with a sleep duration of <10 hours per day.

During the 14-year follow-up period, 18% (1630/8816) were diagnosed with diabetes. The researchers observed a U-shaped relationship between sleep duration and incident diabetes, with the greatest risk when sleep duration was ≥10 hours per day. During the study, this group also showed decreased insulin glycogenic index, which is a marker of insulin secretory function. The risk for incident diabetes increased among study participants who slept <10 hours per day when their Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) score was >10.

Reference :
  1. ENDO 2023 - (https://www.endocrine.org/meetings-and-events/endo2023)

Source: Eurekalert
Epworth Sleepiness Scale

Epworth Sleepiness Scale


Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.
Quiz on Low-Calorie Diet for Diabetes

Quiz on Low-Calorie Diet for Diabetes


Introduction: Dietary approach in managing type 2 diabetes has been shed light by researchers for several years. Calorie-reduced diet has been popularly studied to know its benefits and cons in diabetes. Take up this quiz to evaluate yourself and refresh your knowledge on low calorie diet for diabetes.
Insulin Injections for Diabetes

Insulin Injections for Diabetes


Insulin Therapy plays an important role in treating diabetes.Learning about insulin injections can help you better manage your diabetes condition.
