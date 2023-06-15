Link Between Poor Quality of Sleep and Diabetes Risk

Poor sleep quality of fewer than six hours is linked to increased diabetes risk, revealed research presented at ENDO 2023, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Chicago, Ill (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
ENDO 2023
Go to source).
Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Advertisement
‘Sleep duration less than 10 hours, boosts the risk of diabetes.’
Tweet it Now
"Most previous studies did not examine changes in various glycometabolic parameters, like over 14 years. The pattern of changes in various glycemic parameters may provide clues to the mechanism underlying the association between sleep duration and incident diabetes mellitus," said Wonjin Kim, M.D., Ph.D., of CHA Gangnam Medical Center and associate professor at CHA University School of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea.
Sleep Quality in Diabetes PatientsKim and colleagues collected data from 8,816 of 10,030 healthy participants of the ongoing Korean Genome and Epidemiology Study (KoGES)-Ansung and Ansan Cohort Study. They identified diabetes cases and Sleep duration and quality. Sleep duration was categorized into four groups: <6, 6-7, 8-9, or 9 hours per day. Sleep quality was measured among those with a sleep duration of <10 hours per day.
During the 14-year follow-up period, 18% (1630/8816) were diagnosed with diabetes. The researchers observed a U-shaped relationship between sleep duration and incident diabetes, with the greatest risk when sleep duration was ≥10 hours per day. During the study, this group also showed decreased insulin glycogenic index, which is a marker of insulin secretory function. The risk for incident diabetes increased among study participants who slept <10 hours per day when their Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) score was >10.
Reference :
Source: Eurekalert
Reference :
- ENDO 2023 - (https://www.endocrine.org/meetings-and-events/endo2023)
Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Diabetes News
Early-time restricted feeding, a type of intermittent fasting, has a positive effect on blood glucose level fluctuations.
Non-breastfeeding mice models' pancreas did not produce adequate number of insulin-producing cells.
Transplantation of beta-cells prove safe and effective for treating diabetes patients.
Regular exercise and staying physically active can prevent diabetes, even for individuals who have a greater genetic vulnerability to the condition.
In type 2 diabetes individuals, regular screening for two key cardiac biomarkers may decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease events.