Link Between Parasitic Infection and Cervical Cancer Identified

Weakened Cervical Defenses May Enable HPV Persistence

A groundbreaking study presented at the ESCMID Global 2025 conference in Austria has found that— a parasitic infection common in parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia—may raise thein women, even after successful treatment. ( )Researchers discovered thatinfection can trigger changes in gene activity associated with cancer development in the cervical lining, and alarmingly, these changes intensify following treatment. The study offers new insights into how this neglected tropical disease could contribute to cancer risk at a cellular level.Led by Dr. Anna Maria Mertelsmann, the study showed that certain cancer-related biological pathways, particularly those involved in inflammation, tissue remodeling, and the breakdown of protective cervical barriers, became more active after treatment with praziquantel—the standard drug used to combat the parasite.In this study, researchers analyzed cervical tissue samples from 39 Tanzanian women—20 with S. haematobium infection and 19 without. The infected participants were treated with praziquantel, and samples were collected at the beginning and again 4 to 12 months after treatment. Through RNA sequencing and gene expression analysis, the researchers identified cancer-associated molecular pathways linked to the infection. They found nine genes with significantly different expression between infected and uninfected women, 23 genes that changed after clearing the infection, and 29 genes that differed between post-treatment women and those who were never infected.Among the nine genes most significantly altered between infected and uninfected participants, four were linked to cancer. These included the BLK proto-oncogene, a tyrosine kinase involved in cell growth and tumor formation; LINC02084, a non-coding RNA associated with tumor progression in head, neck, and colon cancers; Trichohyalin, a structural protein upregulated in certain cancers; and TCL1A, a gene that promotes cell survival and proliferation and is linked to T- and B-cell lymphomas.“Post-treatment, we observed enhanced activity in genes linked to tumor formation, blood vessel growth, and reduced apoptosis—the process by which abnormal cells self-destruct,” said Dr. Mertelsmann. “These findings suggest that even after clearing the infection, women may remain vulnerable to cancer-promoting processes.”The study highlighted the downregulation of critical genes responsible for maintaining the structural integrity of cervical tissue, such as claudins and tight junction proteins. The loss of these protective mechanisms could facilitateinfection and persistence—one of the leading causes of cervical cancer worldwide.Interestingly, women who had received praziquantel showed more pronounced gene activity associated with cancer risk than those still harboring the parasite, prompting concern over the long-term effects of treatment.“This raises important questions about whether praziquantel treatment, while effective in removing the parasite, may inadvertently trigger molecular responses that increase cancer susceptibility,” Dr. Mertelsmann added.Published in the medical journalthe study is part of a broader research effort following 180 women over a year to further investigate these preliminary findings. The team aims to determine whether women previously infected withThe researchers are calling for increased awareness around Female Genital Schistosomiasis (FGS), a neglected condition often caused by S. haematobium and notoriously difficult to diagnose. FGS can lead to chronic genital and reproductive health issues, further complicating women’s health outcomes.Schistosoma haematobium is a parasitic flatworm (or blood fluke) that causes urogenital schistosomiasis, a disease affecting millions of people, primarily in Africa and the Middle East. The parasite enters the body through contact with contaminated freshwater and settles in the veins around the bladder and reproductive organs.“Women with a history of S. haematobium infection should undergo routine cervical screenings and be monitored for early signs of tissue abnormality,” said Dr. Mertelsmann. She also recommended exploring complementary therapies—such as immune-modulating or anti-inflammatory treatments—to reduce the harmful effects observed post-treatment.The study underscores the importance of integrating HPV vaccination programs in regions where schistosomiasis is prevalent. Widespread immunization could act as a vital buffer against the elevated cancer risk in these populations.As the global health community pushes for cervical cancer elimination through vaccination, screening, and treatment, the link between parasitic infections and cancer risk signals a need for more holistic public health strategies.Source-Medindia