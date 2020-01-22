medindia

Link Between Fading Farm Bond and Rising Cancer Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 22, 2020 at 12:23 AM Cancer News
In Goa, cancer is on the rise because people's association with soil has weakened, said Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik.
Link Between Fading Farm Bond and Rising Cancer Identified
Link Between Fading Farm Bond and Rising Cancer Identified

"No one wants to work hard and sweat. The problem is Goans, in general, don't like to work in farms," Naik said at a function organised by a private agriculture institute in South Goa on Monday.

"If the culture of agriculture revives in the state, the health of Goans will improve. The farm soil is the real herb. Unless we touch clay, our health will not improve," said Naik, who is also Minister of State for Defence.

The MP from North Goa also called for increased indigenous output of fruits and other farm produce.

According to the Goa Health Ministry data, two cancer cases are detected in the state every day, and cancers of breast, brain, throat and blood are most common.

The relatively rapid spread of the disease in Goa came in the spotlight, especially after former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar died last year following a prolonged battle with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Source: IANS

