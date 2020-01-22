Link Between Fading Farm Bond and Rising Cancer Identified

‘Cancer is rising as the people's bond with soil has declined.’

"If the culture of agriculture revives in the state, the health of Goans will improve. The farm soil is the real herb. Unless we touch clay, our health will not improve," said Naik, who is also Minister of State for Defence.The MP from North Goa also called for increased indigenous output of fruits and other farm produce.According to the Goa Health Ministry data, two cancer cases are detected in the state every day, and cancers of breast, brain, throat and blood are most common.The relatively rapid spread of the disease in Goa came in the spotlight, especially after former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar died last year following a prolonged battle with advanced pancreatic cancer.Source: IANS