Link Between Dietary Fat and Breast Cancer Cell Biology Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 24, 2019 at 1:09 PM Cancer News
Breast cancer cells were found to take up large quantities of fat derived from the lipid-rich particles that circulate in the bloodstream, revealed new study.
The particles bind to the breast cancer cell surface and are then taken into the cell by a novel mechanism not previously described in cancer cells. This uptake provides a large supply of fat that drives proliferation of the cancer cells. Their findings, "Endocytosis of very low-density lipoproteins: an unexpected mechanism for lipid acquisition by breast cancer cells" is newly in press at the Journal of Lipid Research.

"We previously showed that fatty particles in the bloodstream may augment the growth of breast cancer cells," says Kinlaw. "Our new work demonstrates that breast cancer cells can engulf large amounts of preformed fat from the blood using an unexpected mechanism of fat particle uptake called 'endocytosis of lipoproteins'." The uptake results in metabolic reprogramming of the cells to take advantage of this "free lunch" and reveals a direct connection between dietary fat and cancer cell biology.

The literature has also largely focused on manufacture of new fat by cancer cells as a therapeutic target. Many academic- and pharma-based efforts are underway to target the synthesis of new fat by cancer cells. Kinlaw's work shows that "breast cancer cells can evade being killed by drugs that inhibit fat synthesis by simply taking up more exogenous fat particles," he explains. The team's next publication will detail the impact of high fat diets on breast cancer biology in vivo, using mouse models.

Source: Eurekalert

