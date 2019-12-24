medindia

Delivery of Healthy Donor Stem Cells can Help Correct Bone Disorder

by Iswarya on  December 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Healthy donor stem cells that produce normal collagen in Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) patients has the potential to improve bone mass and correct the mutant collagen matrix, reports a new study. The findings could unlock the potential for new therapies to help fix the adverse effects of OI. The findings of the study are published in the journal Stem Cells.
Delivery of Healthy Donor Stem Cells can Help Correct Bone Disorder
Delivery of Healthy Donor Stem Cells can Help Correct Bone Disorder

The genetic disorder is commonly caused by mutations associated with type 1 collagen or molecules that participate in collagen processing, which results in a defective collagen bone matrix. Current treatments for OI aim to help correct the defective bone matrix but fail to focus on the underlying collagen defect

Show Full Article


In the journal, the research group of Dr. Ivo Kalajzic, lead investigator and professor, presents a study with the potential for new treatments to address the root cause of weak and brittle bones. This work is a result of concerted effort by a postdoctoral fellow Dr. Ben Sinder, Dr. Sanja Novak, research instructor, and Dr. Peter Maye, associate professor, in the Center for Regenerative Medicine and Skeletal Development in the Department of Reconstructive Sciences at the UConn School of Dental Medicine, along with Dr. Brya Matthews now a researcher at the University of Auckland, New Zealand.

"This is a basic research study with potential for future translation into practice," Kalajzic said.

In this study, the researchers transplanted healthy donor bone marrow cells directly into the femur of mice with OI. One month post-transplantation, the researchers found that 18% of the surface that was injected with the donor cells expressed osteoblasts--cells that help form new bone tissue--that indicated engraftment, or growth. Long-term engraftment was then observed 3 and 6 months post-transplantation. The researchers found that healthy donor cells that replace mutant collagen have the ability to help improve bone strength and structure .

The study proved that healthy donor stem cells that produce normal collagen in OI patients have the potential to increase bone mass and correct the mutant collagen matrix. The findings unlock the potential for new therapies to help correct the adverse effects of OI.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Understanding the Functional Consequences of Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type IV

Lower limb weakness may contribute to limitations in mobility in people with OI Type IV despite multidisciplinary treatment.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Encyclopedia section of Medindia gives general info about Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Myostatin Protein in Womb Plays Lifelong Role in Bone Health

The prenatal environment can have a lasting effect on cardiovascular and metabolic health into adulthood.

Combination of Exercise and Calorie Restriction Could Affect Bone Health

Exercise, combined with a calorie-restricted diet could negatively impact bone health, reveals a new study.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone and Vitamin D levels.

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.

More News on:

Stem Cells - Cord BloodInfantile Cortical HyperostosisStem Cells - FundamentalsParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentGenetics and Stem CellsBone Marrow TransplantationTissue Engineering and Regenerative MedicineStem CellsRenal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone DisorderHealthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Acute Renal Failure

Swollen Ankles during Pregnancy

Minamata Disease
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive