Delivery of Healthy Donor Stem Cells can Help Correct Bone Disorder

Healthy donor stem cells that produce normal collagen in Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) patients has the potential to improve bone mass and correct the mutant collagen matrix, reports a new study. The findings could unlock the potential for new therapies to help fix the adverse effects of OI. The findings of the study are published in the journal Stem Cells.

The genetic disorder is commonly caused by mutations associated with type 1 collagen or molecules that participate in collagen processing, which results in a defective collagen bone matrix. Current treatments for OI aim to help correct the defective bone matrix but fail to focus on the underlying collagen defect



‘Osteogenesis imperfecta is a group of genetic disorders that mainly affect the bone. Patients with OI have bones that break easily, sometimes with no visible cause. ’

"This is a basic research study with potential for future translation into practice," Kalajzic said.



In this study, the researchers transplanted healthy donor bone marrow cells directly into the femur of mice with OI. One month post-transplantation, the researchers found that 18% of the surface that was injected with the donor cells expressed osteoblasts--cells that help form new bone tissue--that indicated engraftment, or growth. Long-term engraftment was then observed 3 and 6 months post-transplantation. The researchers found that healthy donor cells that replace mutant collagen have the ability to help improve bone strength and structure .



The study proved that healthy donor stem cells that produce normal collagen in OI patients have the potential to increase bone mass and correct the mutant collagen matrix. The findings unlock the potential for new therapies to help correct the adverse effects of OI.



