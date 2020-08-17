Why Do Parents, and Grandparents Butt Heads Over Parenting?

Other common areas of disagreements are over manners, safety and health, bedtime, treating some grandchildren differently than others and sharing photos or information on social media.says Mott Poll co-director Sarah Clark.Clark adds.The survey is based on 2,016 responses from parents of children ages 18 and under.The findings reveal that around 57% of the time, disputes between parents and grandparents are over disciplining. Choices over meals contribute to 44% of the difference in opinion, and 36% of the time there are disagreements over TV/screen time.In terms of discipline, 40% of parents report that grandparents are too soft on the child, while 14% say grandparents are too tough.Clark says.Inter-generational differences are the source of some disagreements. Some grandparents may feel that their way of parenting is the right way.When grandparents compromise on child safety by refusing to put babies to sleep on their back or do not use a booster seat when driving grandchildren to preschool, it also results in major disagreements.Parents have tried to get grandparents to be more respectful of their parenting choices and household rules. While half of the grandparents made a noticeable change in their behavior as a result of the request and have tried to be more consistent with how parents do things, 17 % of the grandparents have objected it outright.Clark says.When grandparents refuse to agree to such requests, parents are more likely to put limits on the amount of time their child spent with them.Clark says.Source: Medindia