What Made Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Mental-Wellness Icons?

Community Building and Its Well-being Impact

Over 80 percent of young people strongly believe that music (88 percent) and live events (83 percent) contribute positively to their mood and overall well-being.A noteworthy finding from the study is that about 20 percent of the participants cited the positive influence on their mental health as the most enjoyable aspect of attending live events.Furthermore, 27 percent of respondents stated that live events provide them with a valuable opportunity to escape from their daily concerns and immerse themselves in the experience.The research also highlights the significance of both online and in-person communities in the lives of young people. A substantial 61 percent of the surveyed youth acknowledged that being part of such communities positively impacts their mood and well-being.Adam Pearson, the Commercial Director at The O2 Arena, emphasized the pivotal role that live events play in bolstering the mental health and well-being of young people.He stated, "This research highlights the undeniable link between live events and the positive impact they have on the mental health and well-being of young people, which presents us with a unique opportunity to make a difference within our local community something which has always been a huge priority for us."Source: Medindia