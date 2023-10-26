What Made Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Mental-Wellness Icons?

Highlights:
- The O2 Arena reveals the profound influence of music on the well-being of young people, with Taylor Swift emerging as artists with the most positive effects
- Over 80 percent of youth believe that music and live events positively impact their mood and mental health
- Notably, live events provide a respite from daily worries, and participation in online and in-person communities also contributes to youth well-being
In a recent study conducted by The O2 Arena, it has been revealed that certain music artists hold a more significant influence on the mood and well-being of young people.
Advertisement
‘Attending live music shows helps young people escape daily worries, and participating in online and in-person communities is also beneficial. #taylorswift #edsheeran #medindia’
Tweet it Now
Notably, American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift emerges as the top artist, with 32 percent of respondents acknowledging her positive effects. Following closely behind is the British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, with 28 percent of participants acknowledging his positive impact.
The Power of Music and Mental Health BenefitsThe research also brings to light the profound impact of music and live events on the emotional and mental well-being of young individuals (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Music and Health: What You Need To Know
Go to source).
Over 80 percent of young people strongly believe that music (88 percent) and live events (83 percent) contribute positively to their mood and overall well-being.
A noteworthy finding from the study is that about 20 percent of the participants cited the positive influence on their mental health as the most enjoyable aspect of attending live events.
Furthermore, 27 percent of respondents stated that live events provide them with a valuable opportunity to escape from their daily concerns and immerse themselves in the experience.
Adam Pearson, the Commercial Director at The O2 Arena, emphasized the pivotal role that live events play in bolstering the mental health and well-being of young people.
He stated, "This research highlights the undeniable link between live events and the positive impact they have on the mental health and well-being of young people, which presents us with a unique opportunity to make a difference within our local community — something which has always been a huge priority for us."
Reference :
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
A noteworthy finding from the study is that about 20 percent of the participants cited the positive influence on their mental health as the most enjoyable aspect of attending live events.
Furthermore, 27 percent of respondents stated that live events provide them with a valuable opportunity to escape from their daily concerns and immerse themselves in the experience.
Community Building and Its Well-being ImpactThe research also highlights the significance of both online and in-person communities in the lives of young people. A substantial 61 percent of the surveyed youth acknowledged that being part of such communities positively impacts their mood and well-being.
Adam Pearson, the Commercial Director at The O2 Arena, emphasized the pivotal role that live events play in bolstering the mental health and well-being of young people.
He stated, "This research highlights the undeniable link between live events and the positive impact they have on the mental health and well-being of young people, which presents us with a unique opportunity to make a difference within our local community — something which has always been a huge priority for us."
Reference :
- Music and Health: What You Need To Know - (https:www.nccih.nih.gov/health/music-and-health-what-you-need-to-know)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness
Drinking cold water is revitalizing, rejuvenating, and improves the overall health of the body with minimal side effects.
Discover the potential health perks of using copper vessels for drinking water. Antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant effects explored.
Read more to unlock the secrets to keeping your little monsters safe and healthy during Halloween, all while ensuring they still have a scream-worthy time.
It is important to balance cholesterol levels for optimal health. While high cholesterol is a known danger, critically low levels also pose risks.
Unveil the myriad of winter health benefits packed within pistachios. From radiant skin to an immunity boost, discover why these nuts are cold-season essentials.