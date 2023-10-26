About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
What Made Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Mental-Wellness Icons?
Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 26, 2023 at 12:46 PM
Highlights:
  • The O2 Arena reveals the profound influence of music on the well-being of young people, with Taylor Swift emerging as artists with the most positive effects
  • Over 80 percent of youth believe that music and live events positively impact their mood and mental health
  • Notably, live events provide a respite from daily worries, and participation in online and in-person communities also contributes to youth well-being

In a recent study conducted by The O2 Arena, it has been revealed that certain music artists hold a more significant influence on the mood and well-being of young people.

Notably, American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift emerges as the top artist, with 32 percent of respondents acknowledging her positive effects. Following closely behind is the British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, with 28 percent of participants acknowledging his positive impact.

The Power of Music and Mental Health Benefits

The research also brings to light the profound impact of music and live events on the emotional and mental well-being of young individuals (1 Trusted Source
Music and Health: What You Need To Know

Go to source).

Over 80 percent of young people strongly believe that music (88 percent) and live events (83 percent) contribute positively to their mood and overall well-being.
A noteworthy finding from the study is that about 20 percent of the participants cited the positive influence on their mental health as the most enjoyable aspect of attending live events.

Furthermore, 27 percent of respondents stated that live events provide them with a valuable opportunity to escape from their daily concerns and immerse themselves in the experience.

Community Building and Its Well-being Impact

The research also highlights the significance of both online and in-person communities in the lives of young people. A substantial 61 percent of the surveyed youth acknowledged that being part of such communities positively impacts their mood and well-being.

Adam Pearson, the Commercial Director at The O2 Arena, emphasized the pivotal role that live events play in bolstering the mental health and well-being of young people.

He stated, "This research highlights the undeniable link between live events and the positive impact they have on the mental health and well-being of young people, which presents us with a unique opportunity to make a difference within our local community — something which has always been a huge priority for us."

Reference :
  1. Music and Health: What You Need To Know - (https:www.nccih.nih.gov/health/music-and-health-what-you-need-to-know)


Source: Medindia
