Top 5 Tips to Keep Your Child Healthy as School Begins

- Ensure balanced meals, sufficient sleep, and regular exercise
- Schedule checkups and keep vaccinations up to date
- Foster open communication about mental health, racism, and bullying
5 Ways to Help Your Kids Have a Healthy School Year
Prioritize the BasicsStarting with the fundamentals can have a significant impact on your child's academic and social success.
Nutrition:
Nutritious Meals: Ensure your child gets balanced meals rich in proteins, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Studies show that children who eat a nutritious breakfast function better at school.
School Meal Programs: Many children qualify for free or reduced-price food at school, including breakfast. Complete the necessary forms at the school office to take advantage of these programs.
Sleep:
Sufficient Sleep: Adequate sleep is crucial for memory, concentration, creativity, and learning. Lack of sleep can lead to lower academic performance, increased absenteeism, and tardiness.
Sleep Routine: Establish a consistent bedtime routine to ensure your child gets enough rest each night.
Exercise:
Physical Activity: Encourage regular physical activity to boost physical health and mental well-being. Activities can include sports, walking, biking, or playing in the park.
Stay Up to DateRegular medical checkups and vaccinations are essential for maintaining your child's health.
Well-Child Checkups:
Schedule a back-to-school physical if your child hasn't had a checkup in the last year. If your child is playing sports, ensure they get a pre-participation (sports) exam. Pediatricians can also update any medical forms required by the school.
Immunizations:
Vaccination Importance: Immunizations protect children from life-threatening diseases and prevent outbreaks. Stay vigilant about vaccines, especially given the recent decline in vaccination rates.
Vaccination Against Viruses: Ensure your child is vaccinated against viruses like COVID-19 and influenza to reduce the risk of severe illness.
Health Insurance: Check that your contact information is up to date with your state Medicaid agency to avoid gaps in coverage if you have health insurance through Medicaid or CHIP.
Tune in to Your Child's Mental HealthMental health is as important as physical health, especially given the challenges of the past few years.
Open Communication:
Safe Space for Discussion: Encourage your child to talk about their feelings without fear of judgment. Let them know it's okay to discuss tough issues and affirm that these conversations will happen in a judgment-free zone.
Behavioral Changes: Watch for any changes in behavior that might indicate anxiety, depression or distress.
Family Time:
Family Meals: Prioritize family meals and self-care activities like walks to foster open communication and provide support.
Mental Health Support: Consult your pediatrician if you're unsure whether your child needs help or how to start a conversation about mental health. Schools may also offer mental health resources.
Safety at Home:
If you have firearms at home, ensure they are locked up and store ammunition separately to reduce the risk of suicide.
Talk About Racism, Bullying, and KindnessDiscussing social issues and promoting kindness can help your child navigate school life more confidently and empathetically.
Addressing Racism and Bullying:
Open Dialogue: Talk about racism and hate, and encourage your child to seek help from a trusted adult if they experience or witness bullying or discrimination.
Respect and Kindness: Teach the value of treating others with respect and performing acts of kindness, which can reduce stress and offer health benefits.
Plan for Mindful Media UseBalancing screen time with other activities is crucial for your child's overall health.
Family Media Plan:
Screen Time Balance: Create or update your family media plan to ensure a healthy balance between screen time, sleep, exercise, and other activities.
High-Quality Content: Help your child choose high-quality programs and recognize sites that promote accurate information.
Social Media Use:
Conversations About Social Media: Engage in discussions about social media use, its benefits, and potential pitfalls. Stay informed about how social media can affect mental health, especially for children and teens.
By focusing on these key health strategies, you can help your child start the school year strong and maintain their well-being throughout. Prioritizing sleep, nutrition, physical activity, regular checkups, mental health, respectful social interactions, and mindful media use will set the foundation for a successful and healthy school year.
Reference:
- 5 Ways to Help Your Kids Have a Healthy School Year - (https://www.healthychildren.org/English/ages-stages/teen/school/Pages/back-to-school-tips-to-help-kids-have-a-healthy-year.aspx)
Source-Medindia