About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Top 5 Tips to Keep Your Child Healthy as School Begins

Top 5 Tips to Keep Your Child Healthy as School Begins

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jun 1 2024 3:16 PM

Highlights:
  • Ensure balanced meals, sufficient sleep, and regular exercise
  • Schedule checkups and keep vaccinations up to date
  • Foster open communication about mental health, racism, and bullying
As the school year begins, it's important to focus on your child's health to ensure a smooth transition back to the classroom. Some key tips to help your child stay healthy, happy, and thriving throughout the school year include (1 Trusted Source
5 Ways to Help Your Kids Have a Healthy School Year

Go to source):

Healthy Children, Happy Children: India's Largest Student-led Child Health Campaign Launched
Healthy Children, Happy Children: India's Largest Student-led Child Health Campaign Launched
An innovative program CineArt Healthy children, Happy children was launched in India to promote child health awareness and disease prevention with 2,00,000 school children using art and cinema.
Advertisement

Prioritize the Basics

Starting with the fundamentals can have a significant impact on your child's academic and social success.

Nutrition:


Nutritious Meals: Ensure your child gets balanced meals rich in proteins, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Studies show that children who eat a nutritious breakfast function better at school.

School Meal Programs: Many children qualify for free or reduced-price food at school, including breakfast. Complete the necessary forms at the school office to take advantage of these programs.

Sleep:


Sufficient Sleep: Adequate sleep is crucial for memory, concentration, creativity, and learning. Lack of sleep can lead to lower academic performance, increased absenteeism, and tardiness.

Sleep Routine: Establish a consistent bedtime routine to ensure your child gets enough rest each night.

Exercise:


Physical Activity: Encourage regular physical activity to boost physical health and mental well-being. Activities can include sports, walking, biking, or playing in the park.


Advertisement
Good Nutrition Linked to Better Mental Health in School Children
Good Nutrition Linked to Better Mental Health in School Children
Higher fruit and vegetable intake linked to better mental health in secondary school children. Nutritious breakfast and lunch linked to emotional wellbeing in pupils across age spectrum.

Stay Up to Date

Regular medical checkups and vaccinations are essential for maintaining your child's health.

Well-Child Checkups:


Schedule a back-to-school physical if your child hasn't had a checkup in the last year. If your child is playing sports, ensure they get a pre-participation (sports) exam. Pediatricians can also update any medical forms required by the school.

Immunizations:


Vaccination Importance: Immunizations protect children from life-threatening diseases and prevent outbreaks. Stay vigilant about vaccines, especially given the recent decline in vaccination rates.

Vaccination Against Viruses: Ensure your child is vaccinated against viruses like COVID-19 and influenza to reduce the risk of severe illness.

Health Insurance: Check that your contact information is up to date with your state Medicaid agency to avoid gaps in coverage if you have health insurance through Medicaid or CHIP.


Advertisement
How Does Screen Time Affect Children's Health?
How Does Screen Time Affect Children's Health?
A new study expressed concerns regarding the excessive use of screen time on children’s eyesight and general health.

Tune in to Your Child's Mental Health

Mental health is as important as physical health, especially given the challenges of the past few years.

Open Communication:


Safe Space for Discussion: Encourage your child to talk about their feelings without fear of judgment. Let them know it's okay to discuss tough issues and affirm that these conversations will happen in a judgment-free zone.

Behavioral Changes: Watch for any changes in behavior that might indicate anxiety, depression or distress.

Family Time:


Family Meals: Prioritize family meals and self-care activities like walks to foster open communication and provide support.

Mental Health Support: Consult your pediatrician if you're unsure whether your child needs help or how to start a conversation about mental health. Schools may also offer mental health resources.

Safety at Home:


If you have firearms at home, ensure they are locked up and store ammunition separately to reduce the risk of suicide.


Early School Timings Can Add Stress on Learning and Health of Students
Early School Timings Can Add Stress on Learning and Health of Students
Shifting the school start time later in the morning resulted in a boost in attendance, test scores, and grades in math, English, science, and social studies.

Talk About Racism, Bullying, and Kindness

Discussing social issues and promoting kindness can help your child navigate school life more confidently and empathetically.

Addressing Racism and Bullying:


Open Dialogue: Talk about racism and hate, and encourage your child to seek help from a trusted adult if they experience or witness bullying or discrimination.

Respect and Kindness: Teach the value of treating others with respect and performing acts of kindness, which can reduce stress and offer health benefits.

Plan for Mindful Media Use

Balancing screen time with other activities is crucial for your child's overall health.

Family Media Plan:


Screen Time Balance: Create or update your family media plan to ensure a healthy balance between screen time, sleep, exercise, and other activities.

High-Quality Content: Help your child choose high-quality programs and recognize sites that promote accurate information.

Social Media Use:


Conversations About Social Media: Engage in discussions about social media use, its benefits, and potential pitfalls. Stay informed about how social media can affect mental health, especially for children and teens.

By focusing on these key health strategies, you can help your child start the school year strong and maintain their well-being throughout. Prioritizing sleep, nutrition, physical activity, regular checkups, mental health, respectful social interactions, and mindful media use will set the foundation for a successful and healthy school year.

Reference:
  1. 5 Ways to Help Your Kids Have a Healthy School Year - (https://www.healthychildren.org/English/ages-stages/teen/school/Pages/back-to-school-tips-to-help-kids-have-a-healthy-year.aspx)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness
View All
Advertisement