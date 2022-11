Mum’s Physical Activity Level Depends on Their Kids

Advertisement

How does Age of Children Impact Physical Activity Routine?

How can Mothers add Exercise to their Daily Routine?

Exercise first thing in the morning even before your children wake up. Walk to nearby places to get your favorite meal with your kids. Take a walk in the shopping malls and grocery stores with your kids. Do exercises with your young ones to have that bonding session with them. Hit the gym when they are in school. Enroll them in some classes that will help them with self development and give you the time and space to workout.

Physical activity in working mothers: Running low impacts quality of life - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32495707/) Maternal Physical Activity During Pregnancy and the Effect on the Mother and Newborn: A Systematic Review - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33361475/) The association between maternal-child physical activity levels at the transition to formal schooling: cross-sectional and prospective data from the Southampton Women's Survey - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30786904/)