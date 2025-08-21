Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Nadine. (2025, August 21). Say Goodbye to Sugar in Tea If You Want to Live Longer. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 21, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/say-goodbye-to-sugar-in-tea-if-you-want-to-live-longer-220799-1.htm.

MLA Nadine. "Say Goodbye to Sugar in Tea If You Want to Live Longer". Medindia. Aug 21, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/say-goodbye-to-sugar-in-tea-if-you-want-to-live-longer-220799-1.htm>.

Chicago Nadine. "Say Goodbye to Sugar in Tea If You Want to Live Longer". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/say-goodbye-to-sugar-in-tea-if-you-want-to-live-longer-220799-1.htm. (accessed Aug 21, 2025).