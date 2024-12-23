Essential 8 Life Skills for Children Before Teenage

Equip kids with skills like healthy eating, cooking, and time management for a responsible, independent teenage journey.
- Basic life skills like cooking, cleaning, and managing money are crucial for children
- Fostering responsibility prepares kids for independence
- Early skill-building ensures smoother transitions into teenage years
10 Things Kids Need Now, Before the Teenage Years
Go to source). Before they start their teenage, the following skills are important in their learning.
Teaching kids life skills early boosts their confidence and problem-solving ability! #childhealth #parentingtips #medindia’
Education of children on what constitutes a healthy diet and the need to adopt healthy balanced diets is significant for lifetime. They should know how portions are measured, the importance of taking fruits and vegetables as well as the effects of eating too many junk foods. Helping them learn about the basics of preparing healthy foods to eat can make this style fun and efficient for them.
2. Cleaning their Room
Cleaning one’s own space promotes discipline and personal accountability contained in tidiness of one’s personal environment. It is about time children are trained on chores such as cleaning, making their bed and arranging their stuff. This skill practically contributes to organization, which, given the wide spread of clutter, is helpful to maintain for better concentration.
3. Doing Laundry
One of the most important aspects of the upbringing is teaching children to wash, dry and fold the clothes independently. They should know how to fold clothes properly, decipher instructions on washing machines and take care of ‘delicates’. This not only prepares them for the future but also times them in regarding the importance of cleanliness.
4. Cooking Basic Meals
Cooking skills enable children to be on their own and have good value for money homemade foods. It can begin by preparing what takes a relatively short time to cook such as scrambled eggs, sandwiches, pasta and then advance towards the more complicated meals as the boy grows.
5. Washing Dishes
It turns into something like manners and learning how to clean the table after the meal time helps in teaching members of the family responsibility and cooperation. Children need to learn ways of washing dishes and utensils and the general cleanliness expected in a kitchen.
Waste management is indeed one of the most basic requisites of survival. Children should sort waste appropriately, recycle when possible, and properly dispose of waste on time. We continue to assess the quality of this habit in the way it prevents littering and raises consciousness.
7. Handling Money
It is useful to teach children financial literacy at the age when they would learn the value of the money. Some of the things that children can learn include on how to save, how to budget and how to spend money at their youthful age. Room allowances may be the best idea to start with giving them a small amount that can be controlled.
Juggling or managing various responsibilities is a common activity and time management is very important. Namely, children should be taught how to organize work, prioritize, set desired time frames and complete the tasks on time. They can benefit from using daily planners or writing down the simplest list of things they need to do in a day.
When learning these eight core skills, children learn how to be independent, responsible and gain self-confidence. It’s the utmost important role of parents/family to help and encourage children through these learning experiences and foster development to responsible, independent individuals.
Reference:
- 10 Things Kids Need Now, Before the Teenage Years - (https://michellemitchell.org/10-things-kids-need-before-the-teenage-years/)
Source-Medindia