Collagen is a big business, judging by the variety of collagen supplements available, which range from capsules and candies to liquids and powders and it's no surprise.



The sought-after substance is said to rejuvenate skin and smooth wrinkles, promote nail and hair development, relieve joint discomfort, strengthen bones, and even build muscle.

‘If your efforts fall short of meeting your collagen needs, try a collagen supplement gummy, but always remember that it is simply there to fill in the crevices, not to build your temple altogether.’

Do Collagen Supplements Live Up to the Hype?



But do collagen supplements live up to their claims? Here's what science has to say.

What is Collagen? The popularity and interest in collagen have skyrocketed in the last year or so. Collagen, like many popular dietary topics, is tough to separate fact from myth, especially with so many sources fighting for your attention.





The human body naturally manufactures collagen, although its production declines over time. Many factors contribute to this, including hormonal changes, oxidative stress, excessive sun exposure, and the natural aging process. Collagen supplements, such as collagen gummies, can help with this.



While numerous collagen supplements, such as powders, have become popular in recent years, collagen gummies are among the most popular. Collagen gummies are pre-dosed, easy, and delicious.

About Collagen Gummy Supplements Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, accounting for roughly one-third of total protein content. It can be present in connective tissue and skin, as well as in bones and joints.



Collagen gummies are a form of "candy" that contains collagen, an amino acid essential for the maintenance of healthy bones, teeth, skin, hair, and nails.

The Advantages of Collagen Gummies Gummies are a fun way to get your daily collagen dose. Here are a few of the advantages of collagen gummies:



Promotes Hair Growth

Hair loss, according to studies, is closely related to natural collagen supplies. This is why many women and men notice their hair thinning as they age.



These collagen gummies include amino acids that can help strengthen your hair follicles and reduce breakage. Gelatin also promotes healthy hair growth by increasing cell turnover at the hair shaft's root. Increasing circulation to this area can aid in the creation of new hair from the scalp.



Enhances Skin Health

Collagen is an essential component of the skin. It contributes significantly to the strength, elasticity, and hydration of your skin. As we age, our bodies create less collagen, resulting in dry skin and wrinkle growth.



Many studies have shown that supplements such as collagen gummies can help slow down the aging of your skin by reducing dryness and wrinkles.



Improves Joint Health

Taking hydrolyzed collagen supplements improves joint health and may help restore bone density in people with osteoarthritis and osteoporosis, according to one study of collagen supplementation data. The analysis also found evidence that collagen gummies reduced joint pain.



Promotes a Healthy Gut and Immunological Response

Collagen is required for good digestion to absorb nutrients from meals and avoid digestive disorders like bloating and constipation. It also strengthens the immune system, making it easier to battle illnesses.



According to a study published in May 2017, there was an imbalance between the synthesis and breakdown of collagen fibers in patients with irritable bowel disease (IBD), which was associated with inflammation (



Previous research has also revealed that IBD patients have low levels of type 4 collagen in their serum. Collagen is a type of connective tissue in our bodies that makes up our colon and GI tract; therefore, boosting the levels may help your body heal faster.



Promotes Nail Growth

Collagen gummies are beneficial to your nails since they help to strengthen them. Our nails grow brittle and weak as we age. The issue with this is that it makes them easy to shatter or chip off. This is because our nails are made of protein and require a lot of nutrition to stay strong. This is where collagen comes in, as it provides the necessary protein for healthy nails.

Adverse Effects of Collagen Supplements It's important to understand the potentially harmful effects of collagen supplements on your body before taking them.



Check the label to make sure there are no allergens to be concerned about. If you're allergic to any of the common collagen sources, such as bovine, fish, or fowl, you should be extra cautious before introducing collagen supplements to your diet, and make sure the supplement you choose isn't derived from something that causes you to break out in a rash (or worse).



Aside from that, the majority of the negative effects of collagen are felt somewhere in the digestive tract.



If you're unsure about beginning a supplementation routine and the prospective health consequences it may have for you, consult with your doctor.



Of course, you should always inform your healthcare practitioner about any supplements you are taking, especially if you are also taking prescription medicine because some supplements interfere with medications.



In conclusion, collagen supplementation appears to improve indications of aging skin, but don't anticipate your wrinkles to disappear. Collagen supplementation may reduce joint pain in people with knee osteoarthritis and young athletes.



However, there is little evidence that collagen supplements prevent bone loss. If you want to gain muscle, don't replace your whey (or pea) protein with a collagen supplement.



In doses of up to 10 grams, collagen supplements are deemed safe and without side effects.



Reference :

