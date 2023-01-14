A Cup of Coffee can Help Your Liver Fight Diseases

A new study published in Nutrients from the University of Coimbra, Portugal, discovered that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural compounds contained in coffee may help lessen the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in overweight adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D).



Anxiety, raised blood pressure, heartburn, and 'the jitters' may come to mind when individuals think about drinking too much coffee.