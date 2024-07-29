About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
3-Step Age Reversing Secret to Stay 20 Years Younger

by Dr. Pavithra on Jul 29 2024 1:53 PM

Highlights:
  • Dr. Roizen combines cardio, daily walking, and weight training to stay youthful
  • His routine includes 48 minutes of cardio three times a week and aims for 10,000 daily steps
  • Regular resistance training is linked to reduced mortality and improved health
In the quest for extending longevity and maintaining a youthful vitality, we all employ a lot of measures and Dr. Michael Roizen stands out as a remarkable example in that course. At 78, Roizen, the chief wellness officer at Cleveland Clinic and a prominent author on longevity, claims to have effectively reversed his biological age by 20 years (1 Trusted Source
Resistance Training and Mortality Risk: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Go to source).
His approach to staying fit and healthy offers valuable insights into how even small, consistent efforts can have profound effects on overall well-being. Through a combination of cardio workouts, daily walking, and resistance training, Dr. Roizen demonstrates that age is not just a number but a reflection of our lifestyle choices.


It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.
How Dr. Michael Roizen Stays Fit and Feels 20 Years Younger

Dr. Michael Roizen, the 78-year-old chief wellness officer at Cleveland Clinic and renowned author on longevity, has an intriguing claim: he's managed to reverse his biological age by 20 years. According to Roizen, his biological age is currently 57.6, though the concept of biological age is still debated among experts.

A cornerstone of Roizen's regimen is regular exercise. Despite not aiming for peak strength or fitness, he incorporates a mix of activities into his weekly schedule, ensuring he stays active. Research underscores the importance of even modest amounts of exercise in maintaining health, which could be encouraging for many Americans who fall short of the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week (2 Trusted Source
The association of resistance training with mortality: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Go to source).


Regular physical exercise can help reverse the damage done to the heart by aging and sedentary lifestyle, reveals a new study.

Cardio Workouts, Thrice a Week

Roizen commits to 48 minutes of cardio exercise three times a week, typically on Wednesday evenings, Saturdays, and Sundays. He opts for treadmill or exercise bike sessions, reflecting his previous squash-playing duration. If a social event disrupts his schedule, he compensates by adjusting his workout days.

Cardio exercises offer numerous health benefits, such as lowering the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes, while also boosting heart health and mood, according to the Mayo Clinic.


Exercise has the beneficial effect of slowing down or even counteracting age-related decline in mental and physical capacity.

Daily Steps Goal

Aiming for 10,000 steps daily, Roizen integrates walking into his routine as much as possible. He employs a treadmill desk at his office and walks patients in and out of his clinic. Additionally, he parks a mile from work to accumulate around 2,000 steps. If he falls short of his goal, he uses a treadmill or exercise bike to make up the difference.

While the 10,000-step goal has marketing origins from a Japanese pedometer company, walking still offers substantial health benefits. A 2022 study in GeroScience found that 30 minutes of brisk walking five days a week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, enhance mental well-being, and promote longevity. Even increasing daily steps by 500 can positively impact longevity.


Regular physical activity which keeps old people on their feet can help them stay away from social care.

Weight Training Twice a Week

Roizen also engages in weight lifting. He believes resistance training is crucial for muscle building and extending longevity.

A 2022 study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine linked 30 to 60 minutes of weekly resistance training with a 17% reduction in overall mortality risk, an 18% decrease in cardiovascular events, and a 9% lower cancer risk. Similarly, a 2019 meta-analysis in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology suggested that one or two weekly resistance training sessions could lower the risk of death from any cause.

Dr. Michael Roizen's exercise regimen serves as a testament to the significant impact of consistent physical activity on aging and health. By incorporating regular cardio workouts, striving for daily step goals, and engaging in weight training, Roizen has managed to defy conventional expectations of aging. His routine not only highlights the benefits of staying active but also offers practical strategies that can be easily integrated into daily life. Ultimately, Roizen's approach underscores the power of perseverance and mindful living in achieving a healthier, more vibrant life at any age.

Through his well-rounded exercise regimen, Dr. Roizen exemplifies how consistent physical activity can significantly impact both health and longevity.

References:
Source-Medindia


