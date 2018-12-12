medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Anti-Aging News

Lifespan Extension at Low Temperatures is Genetically Controlled

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 12, 2018 at 8:17 AM Anti-Aging News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Research team exposed 11 genetically distinct strains of rotifers (Brachionus) to low temperature, with the hypothesis that if the mechanism of lifespan extension is purely a thermodynamic response, all strains should have a similar lifespan increase.
Lifespan Extension at Low Temperatures is Genetically Controlled
Lifespan Extension at Low Temperatures is Genetically Controlled

Why do we age? Despite more than a century of research (and a vast industry of youth-promising products), what causes our cells and organs to deteriorate with age is still unknown.

One known factor is temperature: Many animal species live longer at lower temperature than they do at higher temperatures. As a result, "there are people out there who believe, strongly, that if you take a cold shower every day it will extend your lifespan," says Kristin Gribble, a scientist at the Marine Biological Laboratory(MBL).

But a new study from Gribble's lab indicates that it's not just a matter of turning down the thermostat. Rather, the extent to which temperature affects lifespan depends on an individual's genes. Gribble's study, published in Experimental Gerentology, was conducted in the rotifer, a tiny animal that has been used in aging research for more than 100 years.

However, the median lifespan increase ranged from 6 percent to 100 percent across the strains, they found. They also observed differences in mortality rate. Gribble's study clarifies the role of temperature in the free-radical theory of aging, which has dominated the field since the 1950s.

"Generally, it was thought that if an organism is exposed to lower temperature, it passively lowers their metabolic rate and that slows the release of ROS, which slows down cellular damage. That, in turn, delays aging and extends lifespan," Gribble says.

Her results, however, indicate that the change in lifespan under low temperature is likely actively controlled by specific genes. "This means we really need to pay more attention to genetic variability in thinking about responses to aging therapies," she says. "That is going to be really important when we try to move some of these therapies into humans."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials

Experience the bliss of vinotherapy - the power of grapes for a kissable skin.

Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator

We all wish to live a long and fruitful life. The life expectancy calculator may just be what the doctor ordered for those curious to know their life expectancy.

Quiz on Ageing

There are several myths associated with ageing and one such myth doing the rounds is that pain is a part of growing old. Is there a grain of truth in this? To find out, participate in this ...

Caffeine Consumption May Prolong Life for Kidney Disease Patients

Caffeine consumption may prolong the lifespan of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), reveals a new study.

What's New on Medindia

Parental Tips to Raise Your Child Right

Ultra-Violet Radiation - Harmful Effects And Benefits

Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive