India's Aesthetic Injectables Market Anticipates 5% Growth by 2030

The Indian market for aesthetic injectables is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 5 percent by 2030.



India's Emerging Presence in the Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Injectables Market

It revealed that India currently accounts for about 1 percent of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) aesthetic injectables market by revenue in 2023."Aesthetic injectables such as botulinum toxin (Botox), hyaluronic, and non-hyaluronic acid fillers are rising in popularity, due to their non-surgical and non-invasive nature.In addition, popularity is driven by successful outcomes, which can be achieved safely and quickly with less recovery time," said Ayshi Ganguly, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.