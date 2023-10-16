India's Aesthetic Injectables Market Anticipates 5% Growth by 2030

The Indian market for aesthetic injectables is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 5 percent by 2030.
India's Emerging Presence in the Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Injectables MarketIt revealed that India currently accounts for about 1 percent of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) aesthetic injectables market by revenue in 2023."Aesthetic injectables such as botulinum toxin (Botox), hyaluronic, and non-hyaluronic acid fillers are rising in popularity, due to their non-surgical and non-invasive nature.
In addition, popularity is driven by successful outcomes, which can be achieved safely and quickly with less recovery time," said Ayshi Ganguly, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.
‘The rise in demand for aesthetic procedures in India can be attributed to the growing awareness of diverse beauty treatments and the impact of social media. #aesthetics #cosmeticprocedure’
Ganguly noted that the "COVID-19 pandemic has made individuals understand their skin type and requirements and have urged them to opt for more elastic, rejuvenated, hydrated, and plump skin without having to go for any surgery." She stated that the rise in the growth in the Indian aesthetic injectables market is because people are "investing a portion of their disposable income in aesthetic enhancements". The growth is in turn leading to rise in the number and variety of injectable fillers available to surgeons, Ganguly said." Furthermore, the use of virtual reality and artificial intelligence (AI) for precise skin-type recommendations and post-procedure monitoring is attracting a broader spectrum of customers," Ganguly said.
"With the evolution of beauty parameters and advancements in technology and regulations, the aesthetic injectables market is all set to flourish, offering an array of opportunities for both consumers and businesses alike," she added.
Source: IANS
