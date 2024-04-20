About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
IISc Launches Longevity India Initiative to Enhance Healthy Aging

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Apr 20 2024 3:40 PM

IISc Launches Longevity India Initiative to Enhance Healthy Aging
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has emphasized the need for research-driven strategies to enhance healthy aging in India, especially as the elderly population is expected to double to over 20% of the total population by 2050 (1 Trusted Source
‘Research-based interventions can ensure healthy ageing in India’: Indian Institute of Science

Go to source).
“We are delighted to announce the launch of the Longevity India Initiative, an ambitious multidisciplinary effort to extend human healthspan and tackle aging-related challenges in India,” the institute said in a post on X.com on Friday.

Multidisciplinary Approach to Healthy Aging

The program, inaugurated on Thursday, aims to conduct an extensive clinical investigation, overseen by experts from various fields including academia, industry, and healthcare. This effort is focused on tackling the intricate issues associated with aging and developing solutions through a combination of foundational and practical research.

“The Longevity India Initiative challenges the notion that aging is an inevitable fate. As we study the complexities of aging, we recognise the importance of considering diverse factors that shape it, including lifestyle, culture, genetics, and environment. With India’s unique demographic landscape, existing longevity research may not suffice. This initiative is an attempt to bring together multiple stakeholders working in the space, and explore the subject factoring in India’s specific and diverse needs,” said Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India.

“Advancing aging-related scientific research is key and we believe research-based interventions can pave the way for healthy aging in India,” added Prakash, who provided the initiative with initial grant funding.

The clinical research will majorly focus on identifying early signs of disease, probe aging biomarkers, and developing new therapeutics and technologies to aid in healthy aging.

Reference:
  1. 'Research-based interventions can ensure healthy ageing in India': Indian Institute of Science - (https://www.sentinelassam.com/more-news/science-and-technology/research-based-interventions-can-ensure-healthy-ageing-in-india-indian-institute-of-science)

Source-IANS
