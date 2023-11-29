About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Life Expectancy Gap for Autistic Individuals Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on November 29, 2023 at 4:31 AM
Life Expectancy Gap for Autistic Individuals Revealed

Autistic individuals face a shorter life expectancy, although the actual years lost might not be as substantial as previously suggested.

The research, published in The Lancet Regional Health - Europe, is the first to estimate the life expectancy and years of life lost by autistic people living in the UK. The team used anonymized data from GP practices throughout the UK to study people who received an autism diagnosis between 1989 to 2019.

Autism

Autism


Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.
Advertisement


Meanwhile, the estimated life expectancy for people diagnosed with autism and learning disability was around 71.7 years for men and 69.6 years for women. These figures compare to the usual life expectancy of around 80 years for men and around 83 years for women living in the UK.

"Autism itself does not, to our knowledge, directly reduce life expectancy, but we know that autistic people experience health inequalities, meaning that they often don't get the support and help that they need when they need it," said lead investigator of the study, Professor Josh Stott.

Life Expectancy Disparity for Diagnosed Autistic Individuals

The findings provide the first evidence that diagnosed autistic people were more likely to die prematurely in the UK across the time period studied, indicating an urgent need to address inequalities that disproportionately affect autistic people. However, the new estimates also suggest that the widely reported statistic that autistic people live 16 years less on average is likely to be incorrect.
Quiz on Autism

Quiz on Autism


Introduction Autism spectrum disorder is a complex genetic disorder that impairs social, behavioral, and communication functions in humans. Autistic people may act, communicate, interact, and learn differently than most other people. ASD usually begins in childhood and can last for the rest of a person's life, though symptoms may improve over time . This quiz on ' Autism
Advertisement

"Our findings show that some autistic people were dying prematurely, which impacted the overall life expectancy. However, we know that when they have the right support, many autistic people live long, healthy and happy lives," said Stott.

"We do need to find out why some autistic people are dying prematurely so that we can identify ways to prevent this from happening."Some autistic people also have learning disabilities, and can find it hard to explain to others when they are experiencing pain or discomfort. This can mean that health problems go undetected."We believe that the findings of this study reflect inequalities that disproportionately affect autistic people," said joint-lead author Dr Elizabeth O'Nions.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator

Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator


We all wish to live a long and fruitful life. The life expectancy calculator may just be what the doctor ordered for those curious to know their life expectancy.
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Directing the Course to Healthy Aging

Directing the Course to Healthy Aging

An understanding of the rise in the aging population over the years and the need for attention to improve ...

Latest Research News

Exploring How Hearing Impairment Shapes Dementia Risk

Exploring How Hearing Impairment Shapes Dementia Risk

Study reveals a correlation between hearing impairment and distinct brain region variances, contributing to dementia.
Coffee and its Role in Neurodegenerative Disorders

Coffee and its Role in Neurodegenerative Disorders

Financial impact of caring for individuals with neurodegenerative disorders reaches hundreds of billions annually in the United States.
Healthcare Industry Struggles With Tech Skills Shortage

Healthcare Industry Struggles With Tech Skills Shortage

Experts emphasize that addressing the skills gap demands immediate attention and innovative solutions, including education, re-training, and significant time investment.
Nano-Probes Uncover Cellular Reactions to Pressure

Nano-Probes Uncover Cellular Reactions to Pressure

New study unveiled the cells' ability to adapt in responses and potential implications for conditions such as diabetes and cancer.
Brain Cells to Taste Buds Monitor Mindful Eating

Brain Cells to Taste Buds Monitor Mindful Eating

Brainstem recording of tastebud neurons reveals the process of overindulgence of food, opening new avenues for weight loss drugs.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Life Expectancy Gap for Autistic Individuals Revealed Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests