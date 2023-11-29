Life Expectancy Gap for Autistic Individuals Revealed

Autistic individuals face a shorter life expectancy, although the actual years lost might not be as substantial as previously suggested.
The research, published in The Lancet Regional Health - Europe, is the first to estimate the life expectancy and years of life lost by autistic people living in the UK. The team used anonymized data from GP practices throughout the UK to study people who received an autism diagnosis between 1989 to 2019.
Meanwhile, the estimated life expectancy for people diagnosed with autism and learning disability was around 71.7 years for men and 69.6 years for women. These figures compare to the usual life expectancy of around 80 years for men and around 83 years for women living in the UK.
Life Expectancy Disparity for Diagnosed Autistic IndividualsThe findings provide the first evidence that diagnosed autistic people were more likely to die prematurely in the UK across the time period studied, indicating an urgent need to address inequalities that disproportionately affect autistic people. However, the new estimates also suggest that the widely reported statistic that autistic people live 16 years less on average is likely to be incorrect.
"Our findings show that some autistic people were dying prematurely, which impacted the overall life expectancy. However, we know that when they have the right support, many autistic people live long, healthy and happy lives," said Stott.
"We do need to find out why some autistic people are dying prematurely so that we can identify ways to prevent this from happening."Some autistic people also have learning disabilities, and can find it hard to explain to others when they are experiencing pain or discomfort. This can mean that health problems go undetected."We believe that the findings of this study reflect inequalities that disproportionately affect autistic people," said joint-lead author Dr Elizabeth O'Nions.
Source: IANS
