High Steroid Dose for COVID-19: Less Effective in India Than Europe?

Patients with severe COVID-19 in India experienced reduced benefits from higher doses of steroids (dexamethasone), stated study published in the journal The Lancet Regional Health - Southeast Asia.



However, it had significant benefits for severe COVID-19 patients in Europe, said a team of international researchers from India, the UK and Denmark. The study was conducted in Europe and India to examine the effects of giving patients injectable 12 mg versus 6 mg of dexamethasone every day for a maximum of 10 days.

Comparison of Dexamethasone Dosages in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

About 1,000 adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and severe hypoxaemia were enrolled from 26 hospitals in Denmark, India, Sweden and Switzerland between August 2020 and May 2021. Patients were randomized 1:1 to dexamethasone 12 mg or 6 mg intravenously (IV) once daily for up to 10 days.