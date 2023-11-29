About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Contraceptive Pills To Go Over-the-Counter Sale in Japan

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 29, 2023 at 3:11 PM
Japan initiated the trial of selling morning-after contraceptive tablets over-the-counter. This may lessen the need for abortions while also providing rape victims with crucial protection following a traumatic event.

Japan Trials 'Morning-After' Contraceptive Pills

The emergency contraception drugs, available without a doctor's prescription, will be now sold at 145 drug stores nationwide at prices ranging from around 7,000 yen ($47) to 9,000 yen as part of the Health Ministry's investigative trial, Kyodo News agency reported.

Women aged 16 and older, who partake in the trial, can obtain the drugs study after calling the pharmacy in advance, while other 16- and 17-year-olds may need a parent or guardian's approval.

Test Your Knowledge on Birth Control Pills

Birth control pills are daily pills that contain hormones to control and change the body's functions to prevent pregnancy. Its main function is to prevent the release of an egg during the monthly menstrual cycle. It also works on the mucus lining around the cervix by thickening it and making it difficult for sperm to enter the uterus and reach out to the eggs. The birth control pills also make the
Advertisement


The pills, NorLevo, and the generic version levonorgestrel work best within 72 hours after unprotected sex and have an efficacy rate of 80 percent, according to the ministry. Before the trial, women in Japan, including victims of sexual assault, had to go to a clinic or hospital for a prescription to obtain an emergency contraceptive.

Selling the drug without a prescription was discussed by a ministry panel in 2017, but the ministry stopped short of giving the green light, with critics saying it would make people less likely to practice safe sex, the report said.
Birth Control Pills

Oral contraceptive or birth control pills contain hormones that prevent pregnancy. It is one of the most reliable methods of contraception.
Advertisement

The drug stores selected for the study must meet certain conditions, such as having trained pharmacists able to provide pills at night, on weekends, and on holidays, as well as a private consultation room, Xinhua news agency reported. Purchasers will be asked to answer questionnaires, which will be used in the study.

Medical professionals have called for better access to the drug within Japan, as it could provide rape victims with vital protection after a traumatic incident while also potentially reducing the need for abortions which are considered more physically and emotionally damaging, the Kyodo report said.

Source: IANS
Abortion

Abortion is the safest medical process to end or terminate a pregnancy. It can be done either through a medical or surgical procedure.
Advertisement

Quiz on Abortion

Statistics say that approximately 42 million abortions are done every year, worldwide. So take this quiz on abortion and get to know its essential facts.
Advertisement
Advertisement

