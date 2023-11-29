Contraceptive Pills To Go Over-the-Counter Sale in Japan

Japan initiated the trial of selling morning-after contraceptive tablets over-the-counter. This may lessen the need for abortions while also providing rape victims with crucial protection following a traumatic event.



Japan Trials 'Morning-After' Contraceptive Pills

The emergency contraception drugs, available without a doctor's prescription,at prices ranging from around 7,000 yen ($47) to 9,000 yen as part of the Health Ministry's investigative trial, Kyodo News agency reported.Women aged 16 and older, who partake in the trial, can obtain the drugs study after calling the pharmacy in advance, while other 16- and 17-year-olds may need a parent or guardian's approval.