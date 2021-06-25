by Dr Jayashree on  June 25, 2021 at 12:22 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Less Taste Sensitive Tongue in Cancer Survivors
Head and neck cancer survivors report that their sense of taste is dulled, changed or lost during radiation treatment, causing them to lose interest in eating and diminishing their quality of life.

A recent study at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign about taste and smell dysfunction in 40 cancer survivors discovered that the tip of tongue is less sensitive to bitter, salty or sweet tastes than the control group.

Diminished taste sensitivity in taste buds is due to damaged chorda tympani facial nerve branches that carry signals from the tip of the tongue to the brain during radiation therapy.


"While most studies suggest that patients' ability to taste recovers within a few months of treatment, patients report that they continue to experience taste dysfunction for years after treatment ends", said M. Yanina Pepino, a professor of food science and human nutrition at the U. of I.

The research team assessed participants' smell and taste functions separately to explored the sensory interactions between taste and retro nasal odors - aromas from food and beverages that are perceived in the oral cavity while eating or drinking.

The ability to taste is tested by applying cotton swabs soaked in flavored solutions to the tip of their tongue. Whole-mouth taste function is done by swishing solutions around their mouths for five seconds and spit them out. Later the taste quality is identified.

Participants also tasted the samples twice - once wearing a nose clip and once without - to determine the difference in their taste perception.

The results of the study published in Chemical Senses revealed that the taste and smell of the all samples were rated similarly using the whole-mouth test with or without the nose clip.

When participants' sense of taste is assessed regionally at the tip of the tongue, the cancer survivors were more likely to respond they did not perceive a taste or to misidentify the taste quality - such as bitter, salty or sweet - of multiple samples.

Tongue signaling system allows taste intensity to remain constant in the whole mouth, even when taste signaling coming from the tip of the tongue is reduced. However, reduced signal input can also lead to phantom tastes, metallic taste and other oral symptoms.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Head and Neck Cancers
Head and neck cancers usually occur in the squamous cells lining the moist, mucosal surfaces inside the head and neck.
READ MORE
Outcome in Head and Neck Cancer may be Predicted by Genetic Diversity Within Tumors
Researchers reveal that a new measure of the variety of genetic mutations of cells within a tumor appears to predict treatment outcomes.
READ MORE
Loss of Taste
Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.
READ MORE
Neglect by the Global Health Community can Fuel Oral Health Crisis: Study
Oral diseases, like tooth decay, gum disease, and oral cancers, are a major health burden affecting 3.5 billion people globally but are largely ignored by the global health community, finds a new study.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
The tongue aids in chewing, talking and oral cleansing. However, it may also be an indicator of many underlying disease conditions.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE
Tongue Abnormalities
Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include tongue disease, tongue tie and size-related anomalies.
READ MORE
Tongue Tie
Tongue tie, also known as ankyloglossia, is a congenital disorder that can affects a variety of functions from speech to feeding. Signs of tongue tie include lisping, difficulty in breast feeding.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Tongue AbnormalitiesCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtTongue TieCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantLearn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health