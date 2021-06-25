Can Spirituality Improve Breast Cancer Survivors’ Life?

Breast cancer survivors often expressing their gratitude to God for being alive or a divine acknowledgement improved their health and well-being.
A recent study at University of Missouri-Columbia in Supportive Care in Cancer examines the role spirituality in the health and well-being of both cancer survivors and individuals managing chronic disease using frozen samples of saliva from 41 breast cancer survivors.
They identified breast cancer survivors practicing forgiveness and receiving positive social support from their congregation or other social support network were linked to two specific biomarkers, alpha-amylase and interleukin-6.
‘Spirituality can promote the health of breast cancer survivors.’
Stress and inflammation have a good effect on the patient's longevity, health outcomes and reduced risk of reoccurring disease. Cortisol is a biomarker commonly associated with stress among breast cancer survivors.
Previous studies have proven that chronic stress in breast cancer survivors is linked with increased inflammation and risk for cancer reoccurrence.
Identifying biomarkers to look in cancer survivors that can be potentially influenced by various spiritual or mindfulness practices aimed at reducing inflammation sets the foundation for future research.
Any evidence-based solutions on mind-body interventions that equip in improving patient health outcomes can play a role going forward.
