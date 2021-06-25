by Dr Jayashree on  June 25, 2021 at 12:31 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Can Spirituality Improve Breast Cancer Survivors’ Life?
Breast cancer survivors often expressing their gratitude to God for being alive or a divine acknowledgement improved their health and well-being.

A recent study at University of Missouri-Columbia in Supportive Care in Cancer examines the role spirituality in the health and well-being of both cancer survivors and individuals managing chronic disease using frozen samples of saliva from 41 breast cancer survivors.

They identified breast cancer survivors practicing forgiveness and receiving positive social support from their congregation or other social support network were linked to two specific biomarkers, alpha-amylase and interleukin-6.


"Breast cancer survivors are often a highly spiritual group given the trauma they have been through, and we found they often have more positive spiritual beliefs in a loving God or higher power rather than a punitive, punishing God", said Hulett, assistant professor at the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing.

Stress and inflammation have a good effect on the patient's longevity, health outcomes and reduced risk of reoccurring disease. Cortisol is a biomarker commonly associated with stress among breast cancer survivors.

Previous studies have proven that chronic stress in breast cancer survivors is linked with increased inflammation and risk for cancer reoccurrence.

Identifying biomarkers to look in cancer survivors that can be potentially influenced by various spiritual or mindfulness practices aimed at reducing inflammation sets the foundation for future research.

Any evidence-based solutions on mind-body interventions that equip in improving patient health outcomes can play a role going forward.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
READ MORE
Why Romantic Relationships are Good for Breast Cancer Survivors?
Romantic relationships reduce stress, lower inflammation and improve overall health of breast cancer survivors.
READ MORE
Fertility Drugs Do Not Increase Breast Cancer Risk
Drugs used during fertility treatments to release eggs do not boost the risk of developing breast cancer, revealed a new research.
READ MORE
Quiz on Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth ...
READ MORE
Breast Biopsy
Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.
READ MORE
Breasts - Structures and Types
Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.
READ MORE
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.
READ MORE
Pagets disease of the breast
A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

Women and CancerBreast BiopsyPagets disease of the breastMastitisCancer and HomeopathyBreast Cancer FactsCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtBreasts - Structures and Types