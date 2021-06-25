Can Spirituality Improve Breast Cancer Survivors’ Life?

‘Spirituality can promote the health of breast cancer survivors.’

Breast cancer survivors are often a highly spiritual group given the trauma they have been through, and we found they often have more positive spiritual beliefs in a loving God or higher power rather than a punitive, punishing God", said Hulett, assistant professor at the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing.



Stress and inflammation have a good effect on the patient's longevity, health outcomes and reduced risk of reoccurring disease. Cortisol is a biomarker commonly associated with stress among breast cancer survivors.



Previous studies have proven that chronic stress in breast cancer survivors is linked with increased inflammation and risk for cancer reoccurrence.



Identifying biomarkers to look in cancer survivors that can be potentially influenced by various spiritual or mindfulness practices aimed at reducing inflammation sets the foundation for future research.



Any evidence-based solutions on mind-body interventions that equip in improving patient health outcomes can play a role going forward.







Source: Medindia