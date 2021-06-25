Influence of Maternal Depression on Autism Risk in Offspring

Antidepressant medications are generally considered safe during pregnancy for women with depression and other mood disorders but the effect of these medications on the unborn fetus remains unknown.



A recent study discovered that maternal psychiatric conditions only increased the risk for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and developmental delay (DD) in offspring, not the use of serotonin-selective reuptake inhibitors (SSRI).

About a third of mothers in this study had a psychiatric condition before or during pregnancy, and about a quarter of those took SSRIs or other antidepressants.



These findings reported in the Biological Psychiatry indicate the risk of ASD or DD is doubled for children of mothers with a psychiatric disorder but the use of SSRIs is not associated with increased risk.



Though the study is a big relief to pregnant women taking antidepressant medication, it also confirms that maternal psychiatric disorders are associated with increased risk for autism spectrum disorder in the offspring.







Jennifer Ames, PhD, from Kaiser Permanente and lead author of the new study said, "Our latest findings are good news for women managing psychiatric conditions such as depression and anxiety while pregnant and are consistent with a growing body of research that's trying to better disentangle the separate relationships of the mother's SSRI treatment and psychiatric indications during pregnancy with child neurodevelopment".