by Dr Jayashree on  June 25, 2021 at 12:12 AM Women Health News
Influence of Maternal Depression on Autism Risk in Offspring
Antidepressant medications are generally considered safe during pregnancy for women with depression and other mood disorders but the effect of these medications on the unborn fetus remains unknown.

A recent study discovered that maternal psychiatric conditions only increased the risk for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and developmental delay (DD) in offspring, not the use of serotonin-selective reuptake inhibitors (SSRI).

Jennifer Ames, PhD, from Kaiser Permanente and lead author of the new study said, "Our latest findings are good news for women managing psychiatric conditions such as depression and anxiety while pregnant and are consistent with a growing body of research that's trying to better disentangle the separate relationships of the mother's SSRI treatment and psychiatric indications during pregnancy with child neurodevelopment".


Researchers used data from the Study to Explore Early Development (SEED) to analyze the development of thousands of children born across the US between 2003 and 2011 into three groups: those with ASD (1,367 children); with DD (1,750 children); or healthy population controls (1,671 children).

About a third of mothers in this study had a psychiatric condition before or during pregnancy, and about a quarter of those took SSRIs or other antidepressants.

These findings reported in the Biological Psychiatry indicate the risk of ASD or DD is doubled for children of mothers with a psychiatric disorder but the use of SSRIs is not associated with increased risk.

Though the study is a big relief to pregnant women taking antidepressant medication, it also confirms that maternal psychiatric disorders are associated with increased risk for autism spectrum disorder in the offspring.



Source: Medindia

