Learning Capacity of the Brain During Sleep

As you fall asleep to a good night's doze, your brain may continue to be active and pay attention to unfamiliar voices during sleep as per a study at the University of Salzburg, Society for Neuroscience, published in JNeurosci.
This ability allows the brain to monitor the environment and thereby balance sleep by responding to these cues — unfamiliar voices over familiar ones.
The study team measured the brain activity of sleeping adults in response to familiar and unfamiliar voices.
The findings thereby indicate that the brain may still be able to learn during sleep by entering into a "sentinel processing mode".
Source: Medindia