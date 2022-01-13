About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Sleep Tight to Recollect Faces and Names

by Karishma Abhishek on January 13, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Font : A-A+

Sleep Tight to Recollect Faces and Names

Sleep may help improve remembering faces and names thereby suggesting the combination of memory reactivation and quality sleep being the key to it as per a study at Northwestern University, published in the Nature partner journal "NPJ: Science of Learning".

The researchers found that people's name recall improved significantly when memories of newly learned face-name associations were reactivated while they were napping. The key to this improvement was an uninterrupted deep sleep.

Advertisement


"It's a new and exciting finding about sleep because it tells us that the way information is reactivated during sleep to improve memory storage is linked with high-quality sleep," said lead author Nathan Whitmore, a PhD candidate in the interdepartmental neuroscience program at Northwestern.

The paper's senior author is Ken Paller, professor of psychology and director of the Cognitive Neuroscience Program at Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences at Northwestern. The paper was also co-authored by Adrianna Bassard, a PhD candidate in psychology at Northwestern.
Advertisement

The research team found that for study participants with EEG measures (a recording of the electrical activity of the brain picked up by electrodes on the scalp) that indicated disrupted sleep, the memory reactivation didn't help and may even be detrimental. But in those with uninterrupted sleep during the specific times of sound presentations, the reactivation led to a relative improvement averaging just over 1.5 more names recalled.

The study was conducted on 24 participants, aged 18-31 years old, who were asked to memorize the faces and names of 40 pupils from a hypothetical Latin American history class and another 40 from a Japanese history class. When each face was shown again, they were asked to produce the name that went with it. After the learning exercise, participants took a nap while the researchers carefully monitored brain activity using EEG measurements. When participants reached the N3 "deep sleep" state, some of the names were softly played on a speaker with music that was associated with one of the classes.

When participants woke up, they were retested on recognizing the faces and recalling the name that went with each face.

The researchers say the finding on the relationship between sleep disruption and memory accuracy is noteworthy for several reasons.

"We already know that some sleep disorders like apnea can impair memory," said Whitmore. "Our research suggests a potential explanation for this — frequent sleep interruptions at night might be degrading memory."

The lab is in the midst of a follow-up study to reactivate memories and deliberately disrupt sleep in order to learn more about the relevant brain mechanisms.

"This new line of research will let us address many interesting questions — like whether sleep disruption is always harmful or whether it could be used to weaken unwanted memories," said Paller, who also holds the James Padilla Chair in Arts & Sciences at Northwestern. "At any rate, we are increasingly finding good reasons to value high-quality sleep."

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Can Sexual Intercourse Cause Sudden Cardiac Death?
Learn How Lung's Immune Cells Develop >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Smallpox
Smallpox
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Disorders: A Prelude 

Recommended Reading
Sleep Disorder
Sleep Disorder
Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate ......
Sleep Disturbances In Women
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, .....
Best Sleep Positions During Pregnancy
Best Sleep Positions During Pregnancy
Being pregnant can rob a woman off her peaceful shut eye. Try these positions to ensure you get ......
Insomnia
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due...
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and w...
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerki...
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dre...
Sleep
Sleep
Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biolo...
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that...
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications...
Sleep Disorders: A Prelude
Sleep Disorders: A Prelude
Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, ex...
Snoring
Snoring
Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these v...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close