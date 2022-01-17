Action Video Games may Help You Read!

Novel child-friendly action video games may help improve reading skills among children as per a study at the Université De Genève, published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour. "Reading calls upon several other essential mechanisms that we don't necessarily think about, such as knowing how to move our eyes on the page or how to use our working memory to link words together in a coherent sentence," says Daphné Bavelier, a professor in the psychology section of the faculty of psychology and educational sciences (FPSE) at the UNIGE.

‘Action video games may help improve reading and other related skills like vision, the deployment of attention, cognitive flexibility, and working memory.’

"We found a 7-fold improvement in attentional control in the children who played the action video game compared to the control group," says Angela Pasqualotto, first author of this study, which is based on her PhD thesis at the department of psychology and cognitive science of the University of Trento.



This study may help improve various learning disabilities and thereby formulate better strategies to decode the difficulties depending on the language.



Source: Medindia

Advertisement

Hence, action video games may also help