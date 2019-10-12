Lactobacillus Balances Gut Health, Improves Chronic-alcohol-induced Liver Injury

‘Lactobacillus rhamnosus granule supplementation can improve the gut microbiota, decrease the number of gram-negative bacteria, and improve alcoholic liver injury.’

In this study, mice consumed alcohol for eight weeks and were fed Lactobacillus rhamnosus granules (LGG) the last two weeks, in varying doses (low, medium, and high) together with a high-fat diet. The researchers showed that LGG administration dose-dependently improved alcohol-induced liver injury by reducing fat accumulation and the inflammatory response in the liver. LGG consumption also ameliorated liver damage. The probiotic effect of the LGG restored a healthy balance in the gut microbiome, which was damaged by alcohol consumption. LGG reduced the number of gram-negative bacteria and increased gram-positive bacteria, including in the ileum and cecum."This demonstration of the impact of a probiotic intervention correcting alcohol-induced dysbiosis and reducing liver inflammation and fat accumulation has exciting potential in the prevention and treatment of alcohol-induced liver disease as well as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease," states Journal of Medicinal Food Editor-in-Chief Michael Zemel, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, The University of Tennessee and Chief Scientific Officer, NuSirt Biopharma.Source: Eurekalert