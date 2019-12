Med-Pork Diet: New Mediterranean Diet Allows You Eat Meat Without Guilt

Adding meat to Mediterranean diet can offer amazing health benefits. A new study suggests that eating a Mediterranean-Pork (Med-Pork) diet can improve your cognitive function.

Med-Pork Diet: New Mediterranean Diet Allows You Eat Meat Without Guilt



A team of researchers has developed a new version of Mediterranean diet that includes meat to cater to Western tastes and also deliver health benefits.



‘Guilt-free meat eating: Adding pork to the Mediterranean diet (Mediterranean-Pork or Med-Pork Diet) can boost your cognitive function.’

The new version of the Mediterranean diet includes 2-3 serves (250g) of fresh lean pork each week.



The findings published in the journal Nutrients showed that the Mediterranean-Pork (Med-Pork) diet delivers cognitive benefits.



"The Mediterranean diet is widely accepted as the healthiest diet and is renowned for delivering improved cardiovascular and cognitive health, but in Western cultures, the red meat restrictions of the diet could make it hard for people to stick to," said Alexandra Wade from University of South Australia.



"By adding pork to the Mediterranean diet, we're broadening the appeal of the diet, while also delivering improved cognitive function," Wade said.



This study compared the cognitive effects of people aged 45-80 years and at risk of cardiovascular disease following a Med-Pork or a low-fat diet (often prescribed to negate risk factors for cardiovascular disease).



The results showed the Med-Pork intervention outperformed the low-fat diet, delivering higher cognitive processing speeds and emotional functioning, both markers of good mental health.



"Improving people's processing speed shows the brain is working well," Wade said.



"Then, when you add the fact that pork production emits only a fraction of the greenhouse gases compared with beef, and the Med-Pork diet is really ticking all boxes -- taste, health and environment," Wade said.



by Adeline Dorcas on December 10, 2019 at 11:20 AM Diet & Nutrition News