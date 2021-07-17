by Jayashree on  July 17, 2021 at 3:32 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Lack of Mental Health Support During COVID-19 Pandemic
Americans experiencing food insufficiency three times are more likely to lack mental health support during the COVID-19 pandemic than those not experiencing food insufficiency, according to a new study published in Public Health Nutrition.

The most extreme form of food insecurity is food insufficiency that occurs when families do not have enough eat.

Among 68,611 adults participated in the US Census Household Pulse Survey in October 2020 ,11% reported food insufficiency. Of those, 24% also reported an unmet mental health need compared to 9% of food-sufficient adults.


"Hunger, exhaustion, and stress related to not getting enough food to eat may lead to depression and anxiety," says lead author, Jason Nagata, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco.

People experiencing food insecurity prioritize food over other needs such as seeking health care. They use considerable time and energy to navigate food pantries and free meal services, or locate and visit affordable food stores.

Food insufficiency is also associated with higher use of psychiatric medications: 27% of food-insufficient adults reported psychiatric medication use compared to 19% of food-sufficient adults.

"To better address these problems, medical professionals, social workers, and clinicians can screen patients for both symptoms of anxiety and depression to ensure they have sufficient access to food," says co-author Kyle T. Ganson, PhD, assistant professor at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work.

Researchers claim that clinicians should assess for food insecurity and provide referrals to food assistance programs.

Policymakers also should focus on increasing funding for food assistance and mental health services as part of pandemic relief legislation.

Expanding access to supplemental food programs may reduce the need for more mental health services during the pandemic.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
American Shadow Banks Exploited Healthcare Workers During Pandemic
American "shadow banks"-- which are less regulated and include private credit intermediaries such as private equity, venture capital, and hedge fund firms -- have invested in ways
READ MORE
Women Had Alarmingly High Rates of Depression, Anxiety During Start of COVID-19 Pandemic
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, women had experienced "alarmingly high rates" of mental health problems, including depression and anxiety.
READ MORE
Psychotherapy / Talk Therapy
Psychotherapy helps in treating mentally-ill individuals by making them talk with a psychiatrist, psychologist or other mental health provider.
READ MORE
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.
READ MORE
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Love plays a crucial role in our mental health. Love that comes from a friend, a partner, a sibling, or a parent has an unbeatable and impassable power to rescue us from any emotional misery. Let''s read on to know more about how love impacts our mental health.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionAnxiety DisorderReiki-A Holistic Healing MethodFlowers And What They Mean To UsHealth Insurance - IndiaWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Mental Health - Neurosis vs PsychosisCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeUnderstanding the Role of Love in Mental Health