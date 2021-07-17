by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM Child Health News
Here's What You can Do to Help Your Child With Anger Issues
Children at the age of 2 to 3 tend to show anger which can give rise to violent behaviors and temper tantrums.

Many different factors contribute to this behavior. The most important cause is frustration when children cannot get what they want or are asked to do something that they might not feel like doing. The environment and genetics could also play an important role in this behavior.


While this could be quite common among most children, it might be associated with other mental health conditions, including ADHD, autism, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and Tourette's syndrome in some.


Apart from the health conditions, it can also give rise to extremely violent behavior in children whose tantrums continue to increase as they age. Extreme impulsiveness and frustration can be the signs of violent behavior in your children.

Here's what you can do about this condition

• Children might not have a straightforward approach in expressing their emotions so, recognizing their emotions by discussing with them can help us understand better about them

• Training them to express their feelings through words can also help calm them down and discuss the issue more clearly

• Children learn from their parents. Hence, learning to deal with your own emotion teach them the anger management directly

• Try to find the root cause and solve it. This can help create a bond between you and your kid and promote openness among your family

• Appreciate your children when they behave kindly and politely. Sometimes, these small tokens of love make children adhere to good principles and proper behavior

Along with these steps, it is also important to remember that if your kid shows extreme anger issues, there could be a possibility of underlying mental health problems, which could be treated better with behavioral therapies. In that case, seeking medical assistance should be prioritized in addition to some lifestyle changes in the daily routine of the child.



Source: Medindia

