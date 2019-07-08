medindia

Kids are Naturally Immunized After C. Difficile Colonization in Childhood

by Iswarya on  August 7, 2019 at 10:02 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Exposure to C. difficile during infancy produces an immune response that might protect against this gastrointestinal infection later in childhood, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.
Kids are Naturally Immunized After C. Difficile Colonization in Childhood
Kids are Naturally Immunized After C. Difficile Colonization in Childhood

Researchers found that infants who were naturally exposed to C. difficile in the environment and became colonized with the bacteria had antibodies in their blood. Analyses using a state-of-the-art assay revealed that these antibodies neutralized toxins that cause C. difficile infection, preventing harmful effects to cells exposed to these toxins. This suggests that a natural immunization occurs, although future studies will need to determine if it would prevent illness years later after another C. difficile exposure.

Show Full Article


"We found an immune response in infants colonized with C. difficile, which might be beneficial as they get older, although we are still studying the extent and duration of this natural immunization," says lead author Larry Kociolek, MD, MSCI, from Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, who is an Assistant Professor in Pediatrics-Infectious Diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Associate Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Lurie Children's.

"We are optimistic because we know from previous studies that adults with anti-toxin antibodies have a lower risk for illness from C. difficile infection."

C. difficile is a frequent cause of community- and healthcare-associated infection in adults and children. While roughly half of all infants get exposed, they normally do not get sick from these bacteria. Older children and adults usually get diarrhea that needs to be treated by antibiotics. A more severe form of the infection may cause inflammation of the colon that requires surgery and could be fatal. Children tend to have milder symptoms than adults. The pediatric incidence of C. difficile infection peaks in the 1-to-4-year age group and during teenage years.

"Given our results, we suspect that young children who get sick from C. difficile were probably not exposed as infants and so did not develop immunity," says Dr. Kociolek. "In adolescents, immunity might be waning. If with more research, we can show that this is true, then there might be a role for vaccinating susceptible children and teens against C. difficile."

Currently, vaccines against C. difficile toxins are in clinical trials for adults. Pediatric clinical trials will be needed before a vaccine is available for children and adolescents.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Salicylanilides - New Weapon for Clostridium Difficile Infections

Intestinal infections caused by Clostridium difficile bacteria can be treated using salicylanilides.

European Guidelines Recommend Fecal Microbiota Transplantation for Treatment of C. Difficile

European treatment guidelines are recommending the transplantation of fecal microbiota from a healthy donor for the treatment.

Allergy causing Immune Cells Unexpectedly Prove Life-Saving in C. Difficile

Immune cells vilified for their role in causing asthma and allergies can be vital for protecting patients from potentially fatal C. difficile infection.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids 

What's New on Medindia

Medical Ethics and Human Rights Together can Eliminate TB by 2030

'Bone in a Dish' Opens New Avenues for Studying Cancer and Bone Healing

Cook Fried Foods in a Healthy Way
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive