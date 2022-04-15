Key Characteristics of Immune Cells in Ovarian Cancer

Advertisement

The researcher team analyzed the types of T cells present in ovarian tumors and discovered that tissue-resident memory like T cells do a better job of recognizing tumor cells than T cells that are circulating and infiltrating the tumor. They also discovered that tissue-resident memory like T cells arise from circulating T cells and undergo a differentiation process into a tissue-resident memory stem cell that can generate T cells that actively target cancer cells.Some of these active T cells will eventually differentiate into an exhausted, inactivated state. The researchers confirmed that tissue-resident memory stem cells were important for anti-tumor immune activity by demonstrating that high numbers of them were associated with improved patient survival in ovarian cancer.Interestingly, some of these lymphocytes show features of trogocytosis, a process where T cells take up a chunk of the membrane of target tumor cells. A trajectory of differentiation of tissue-resident memory T cells from stemness to irreversible exhaustion, in addition to evidence of trogocytic activity, identifies the T cells truly relevant to determine ovarian cancer patients' outcome.This study was supported by the National Institutes of Health (R01CA157664, R01CA124515, R01CA178687, R01CA211913, U01CA232758, R01CA184185, RO1CA262121, T32CA009140, P30CA076292) and the American Cancer Society.Source: Eurekalert