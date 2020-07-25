Kerala Records 1,103 New COVID-19 Cases

Kerala has reported 1,103 new cases of COVID-19, said Health Minister K.K. Shailaja. She said 1,049 more patients were cured of the disease.



"As on date, 9,420 patients are corona positive, and 8,613 others cured. Among the new cases, like in the previous days, the cases of local infectees continue to surge, with 838 patients in this category while the source of disease in 72 patients remains unknown. Thiruvananthapuram continues to top the daily cases' list with 240 patients," said Shailaja.



As many as 1,54,300 persons are under observation at present across the state, of which 8,981 are in hospitals.



‘Kerala has 481 corona hotspots.’





Source: IANS The number of daily tests, which stood around 5,000 daily in the last month, has now crossed over 20,000.

