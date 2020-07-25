by Iswarya on  July 25, 2020 at 3:20 PM Coronavirus News
Yoga and Meditation: Potential Adjunctive Treatments for COVID-19
New study explores the healing benefits of meditation and yoga practices as potential adjunctive treatments of COVID-19. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine.

Deepak Chopra, University of California, San Diego and William Bushell of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and co-authors from Harvard University and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health describe the anti-inflammatory effects associated with meditation and yoga.

The "brief overview of key subjects" found "there is evidence of stress and inflammation modulation, and also preliminary evidence for possible forms of immune system enhancement, accompanying the practice of certain forms of meditation, yoga, and pranayama, along with potential implications for counteracting some forms of infectious challenges." The authors also "readily acknowledge that in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the ideas put forth in this article must be put to further rigorous scientific investigation."


JACM Editor-in-Chief John Weeks, johnweeks-integrator.com, Seattle, WA, states: "The paper is another in a series in JACM and in other integrative medicine journals suggesting that research agencies in the United States and Europe would serve their citizens by upping their exploration of the potential contributions of natural health practices, especially amidst the present dearth of conventional treatments."

Source: Eurekalert

